Kodiak police still have not issued their final report on the July 15 hit-and-run death of Vanessa Malutin-McCormick, Police Chief Tim Putney told KDM late Thursday afternoon.
When finished, the report will be forwarded to District Attorney Gustaf W. Olson, who will make the final decision on whether charges are filed against Kodiak resident Clint Moudy.
Police have identified Moudy as the driver of the 2016 International flatbed truck that struck Malutin-McCormick during a tsunami warning evacuation around 11:20 p.m. on the night of July 15. The accident occurred on East Rezanof Drive between the “Y” intersection and the Near Island Bridge.
At the present time, Moudy does not face any charges. And if the incident is judged to be an unfortunate accident he may not be charged, police Lt. Francis de la Fuente told KDM shortly after the incident.
The District Attorney’s office will be basing its decision on whether to file charges, at least in part, on state law regarding pedestrian right-of-way. State law says that drivers shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk or crossing a roadway within a crosswalk. Pedestrians are not allowed to leave a curb or other areas of safety, such as sidewalks, and run or walk into the path of a vehicle close enough to constitute an immediate hazard.
State law also says that if no marked crosswalks are provided, pedestrians crossing roadways must yield the right-of-way to all moving vehicles and not constitute a hazard.
Police responded to the incident after receiving reports, and Malutin-McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a statement issued by Kodiak police in the week following the incident, Moudy said he did not know he hit anyone.
A white flatbed-style truck was reported leaving the area after the collision. Debris was collected from the scene that led officers to believe the responsible vehicle was a commercial International truck. It has not been made public what part of the vehicle the debris may have come from.
A GoFundMe for Malutin-McCormick has been set up and shared on various Kodiak Facebook pages. Last month’s memorial service for her at Kodiak Funeral Chapel was well attended.
