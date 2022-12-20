As chief of the Kodiak Police Department, there is one day that Tim Putney looks forward to each year more than any other — Shop with a Kodiak Cop day.
That day was Saturday at Walmart. Putney and his law enforcement friends — many in Santa hats and some humming holiday classics — spent over an hour shopping with 36 elementary-school students.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Putney shortly after going through the checkout line with a youngster he shopped with.
Putney and former Walmart Manager Jason Jardine started Shop with a Cop in 2017. That year the cops shopped with 20 kids. It has grown every year, peaking with 52 kids in 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard Police, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have also joined the holiday event.
By 10 a.m., kids and their families gathered outside Walmart, eagerly awaiting the officers. When the caravan of patrol vehicles rolled up, cheers burst out and camera phones emerged. As soon as the lead vehicle parked, Santa Claus — aka Maj. Dave Davis of the Salvation Army — jumped out of the passenger’s seat and greeted his fan club with high fives.
Once inside, the fun began. Officers and kids teamed up and filled shopping carts full of items, rolling through all the aisles, but mainly the toy section. Each kid was given $100 to spend. The program is funded through a Walmart grant that KPD applies for each year. KPD Lt. Francis de la Fuente secures the grant and organizes the event along with the Kodiak Island Borough School District, who picks the kids.
“It is giving back to the community and meeting the new generation of kids,” de la Fuente said. “This is the best day of any law enforcement’s year.”
After shopping, officers and kids checked out a designated stand. On the occasion a total inched over $100, officers — without hesitation — paid the difference. Over the years, Putney has even seen community shoppers help.
“It never fails that a few of them are going to donate a gift card, or they will lean over and swipe their own credit card,” Putney said.
Kids didn’t just buy items for themselves. Along with toys, tools, candles, mixers, clothes, food, picture frames and dog treats were purchased. A table near the back of the store was set up for Walmart employees to wrap the gifts.
“Kids buy household items that they need for the house,” de la Fuente said. “That tugged on everybody’s heart the first year.”
