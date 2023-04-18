The borough’s current fiscal year 2024 budget does not alleviate the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s deficit.

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly met last Thursday and discussed the first version of the Borough Assembly’s budget. The budget was created by Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad and borough directors and staff.

