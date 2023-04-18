The borough’s current fiscal year 2024 budget does not alleviate the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s deficit.
The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly met last Thursday and discussed the first version of the Borough Assembly’s budget. The budget was created by Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad and borough directors and staff.
The school district receives a significant amount of its funding from the Borough Assembly. The school district’s original budget showed a $4.1 million budget deficit, something it has reduced to $2.4 million, according to KIBSD documents.
The most money the borough will be able to collect through property taxes without raising the mill levy is $15.6 million, according to borough staff during the meeting. Currently, the borough’s portion of the school district budget is unchanged at 7.88 mills.
“The Assembly sort of agreed by consensus to zero growth [for the school district’s budget],” Assembly member Larry LeDoux said during the meeting. “So, this budget doesn’t include the district’s request of about $500,000?”
Borough staff said yes, that the school district’s budget does not include any borough funding beyond what the Assembly originally allocated. The Assembly’s budget is not finalized, however, and it could still make changes to include the school district’s request. “You guys can play with this…,” borough staff said at the meeting. “If you adjust the number [in] one place you can see where the total has to be [changed].”
The KIBSD Board of Education approved its fiscal year 2024 initial budget on March 30, and will send it to the Borough Assembly no later than April 28.
The board increased its request from the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly by $500,000. The Borough Assembly will have 30 days to determine the amount of money it will make available for school funding once it receives the official budget document.
The budget will have to be balanced before it receives final approval.
Meanwhile, the state legislature is looking at increasing the amount of funding Alaska schools receive, a figure known as base student allocation. However, any potential increase in per-student funding remains uncertain at this point.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through the next fiscal year, if necessary. But for fiscal year 2025 there will be “substantial cuts to services” if the district doesn’t receive more funding, according to BOE President Dave Johnson, in a previous interview with KDM.
The borough’s current budget for fiscal year 2024 can be found online on the Kodiak Island Borough’s website.
