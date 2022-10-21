When cookies mysteriously show up on the desk of Donn Sofranes, it doesn’t take the Kodiak High School volleyball coach long to solve the mystery of who planted them there.
Alliah Baisa in the kitchen with a whisk.
“She is a really good cook — I’m not even kidding,” Sofranes said.
Rather it be cookies, crepes or pancit, the senior setter Baisa serves up dishes like she hands out assists on the volleyball court — to perfection.
“Ever since I moved here, I started baking a lot,” Baisa said. “I like how it (the food) satisfies other people.”
And her scrumptious creations do. Players and coaches chow down on Baisa’s food— mostly pancit — at team potlucks. Her goal is to become a chef, but before that happens, she has another job to finish, which is on the court.
Kodiak fans explode with jubilation when libero Brittney Llorente denies a point with a diving dig or when outside hitter Kristen Carstens delivers a rocket kill. But what occurs between those plays is just as important and often goes unnoticed. Baisa — one of Kodiak’s three captains — is the ultimate facilitator and a player veteran head coach Amy Willis calls the program’s anchor.
“She is a really solid quarterback for us and is running a great offense for us,” Willis said. “When you follow her stats, she is really getting a lot of assists and making smart choices by delivering balls to the best hitter.”
Sharing the setter position with seniors Arianna Amodo and Mikaela Price in Kodiak’s 6-2 offense, Baisa has handed out 255 assists this season and, with at least three more weekends remaining, should surpass her mark of 309 assists from a year ago.
“Everybody kind of relies on me because they won’t get a kill if they don’t have a setter,” Baisa said.
When Baisa was in the fifth grade, she moved from the Philippines to Kodiak — a path Sofranes took nearly two decades ago. Being from the same city in the Philippines, Sofranes connected with Baisa when he coached her as a freshman on Kodiak’s C team. Back then, the two spoke in Tagalog and they still have conversations in their native language.
“She came in really serious about it (volleyball). I could see that because we are both the same — the passion was there,” Sofranes said. “She has come a very long way. She not only learned how to play that position but how to connect with her teammates.”
Sofranes predicted Baisa would be on varsity by her junior year. The coach nailed it. She still seeks Sofranes’ advice as she continues to perfect her skill. When she has spare time, she watches volleyball videos on YouTube in hopes of adding new tools to her arsenal.
“She is determined to be brave,” Willis said. “It is pretty easy to deliver the ball to Kristen every time, and I think she really looks for opportunities to move the ball to other places or at least move Kristen to other places to create a mismatch.”
Baisa turns into a cheering spectator after setting Carstens.
“It is a relief for me because I feel like the best setter when I set her,” she said.
