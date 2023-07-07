Want a free coloring book? Head to the Alutiiq Museum to grab a copy of “Coloring Iqualluut — Fish.”

The 28-page coloring book features drawings by local Alutiiq artist Hanna Sholl and is published by the Alutiiq Museum. The book explores aspects of Kodiak Alutiiq fishing, from species caught to the seasonal rhythm of fishing and the tools used in harvesting. The book also includes Alutiiq language vocabulary shared by Elder Alutiiq speakers and a brief introduction to Alutiiq fishing. 

