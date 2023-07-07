Want a free coloring book? Head to the Alutiiq Museum to grab a copy of “Coloring Iqualluut — Fish.”
The 28-page coloring book features drawings by local Alutiiq artist Hanna Sholl and is published by the Alutiiq Museum. The book explores aspects of Kodiak Alutiiq fishing, from species caught to the seasonal rhythm of fishing and the tools used in harvesting. The book also includes Alutiiq language vocabulary shared by Elder Alutiiq speakers and a brief introduction to Alutiiq fishing.
“This is a delightful book,” the museum’s Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller said in a press release. “Hanna’s illustrations are lively and interesting. She studied, talked to staff and pored over publications to create detailed, accurate pictures of ancestral tools and pair them with modern examples of fishing gear. The presentation illustrates how our fishing traditions continue.”
Sholl will sign copies of her second book in the museum’s rotunda today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public can pick up a free copy of the book at the Alutiiq Museum while supplies last. The museum will also distribute copies of the book to tribes, libraries, schools and community organizations. A free digital download will be available from the publication page of the museum’s website. The museum plans to release an elementary school lesson plan to accompany the book in August.
“I am humbled by the experience of creating ‘Coloring Iqualluut,’” Sholl said. “It has allowed me to explore Sugpiaq fishing throughout the seasons. The remarkable resourcefulness and adaptability exhibited by our ancestors never fails to leave me in awe. It is my sincere and humble wish that this coloring book nurtures a deeper understanding and appreciation for all ages.”
