Down goes a century-old record.
The hot June on The Rock continued on Sunday when Kodiak hit 68 degrees, tying a record high for June 12 that was set in 1915, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday was just the latest in a string of record weather for Kodiak. Record highs were also set for May 28 (74 degrees), June 2 (76) and June 4 (77). The average high temperature for June so far has been 57 degrees. In a typical year, the average June high is 51. The abundance of sunshine means there has been less precipitation. As of Sunday, only 0.17 inch of rain has been recorded at Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport. Typically, there has been 2.29 inches of rain by this time in June.
Relief is in the forecast.
According to Tim Markle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, Kodiak will see periods of rain through Wednesday before the weather dries up for the remainder of the week.
“As long as the fires don’t grow, I think everyone is going to be happy with the summer weather,” Markle said. “Unfortunately, that does mean lingering fire concerns as well.”
Markle said the wildfire season on Kodiak has already passed, but that doesn’t mean the island isn’t affected by the fires on the mainland. Haze swept over the island over the weekend, hindering air quality and visibility.
Teacon Simeonoff posted photos of a hazy Akhiok on the Friends of Kodiak Facebook group on Friday. The haze from the Tundra Wildfire in Southwest Alaska was still prominent in Akhiok and Kodiak city on Monday afternoon.
What made the conditions worse in Akhiok was volcanic ash from the 1912 Katmai eruption that blew in before the haze. He said the ash and the smoke made for low air quality.
“The people who are prone to respiratory issues, we had them stay inside or wear masks outside,” said Simeonoff, a postal worker in Akhiok.
On Monday afternoon, it was raining in Kodiak’s southernmost village.
“This is the first rain this whole summer. We needed it bad,” Simeonoff said.
The Tundra Wildfire in Southwest Alaska has covered most of the state in smoke.
“What has transpired out there is that we have had some very dry, hot conditions out across that part of the state with very strong northerly winds,” Markle said. “That allowed the fires to really ramp up and get really active and expand in size over the past week. That northerly wind has brought that entire column of smoke all the way across Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula, then eventually that northerly wind gave way to northwesterly wind and that steered everything in towards Kodiak Island and the Western Gulf.”
Markle said a southeasterly wind forecasted for today should move the smoke out of the Kodiak area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.