GCI

Courtesy of GCI

Crews aboard the C/S IT Intrepid completed the AU-Aleutians Fiber Project’s final subsea splice earlier this month.

GCI has made the final subsea fiber splice for its AU-Aleutians Fiber Project. The final splice connects each slender strand of fiber into GCI’s existing fiber optic infrastructure in Kodiak, linking the new network backbone to the rest of the world.

The major project milestone marks the completion of the deployment of more than 800 miles of subsea fiber stretching from Unalaska to Kodiak. As this phase of the project wraps up, GCI ground crews are preparing for the launch of the first 2 gig residential internet speeds in the Aleutians later this year.

