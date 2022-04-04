The United States Department of Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Aquaculture extended the comment period to April 15 for its strategic plan for the U.S. Aquaculture and Economic Development draft outline.
The draft of the strategic plan has four goals: Encourage Industry Investment; Support Infrastructure and Workforce Development; Expand Market Opportunities for U.S. Aquaculture Products; and Support Aquaculture Communications and Literacy.
This entails reducing barriers to entry and improving data collection and education systems, according to the draft. Much of the draft is surrounded by public-private corporations and making it easier for people to invest in aquaculture.
The strategic plan also mentions ways to expand aquaculture markets. There are many outlined suggestions, such as selling seafood products to school lunch programs and using them for non-consumptive uses, such as animal feeds, drugs and cosmetics.
“The overarching vision is to create a robust, resilient, and environmentally sustainable domestic aquaculture sector,” the draft reads. “The Plan seeks to support the viability and expansion of existing operations, as well as encourage new entrants. We will maximize the effectiveness of existing federal policies and programs to achieve the goals outlined."
The Aquaculture and Economic Development strategic plan is being updated, because the National Aquaculture Development Plan of 1983 is also scheduled to be updated, according to the USDA.
In addition to this, the USDA is also working on a National Strategic Plan for Aquaculture Research and a Strategic Plan to Enhance Regulatory Efficiency in Aquaculture, according to the USDA. These three strategic plans will account for the majority of updated information in the National Aquaculture Development Plan, according to the USDA.
Public comments for the proposed draft of the U.S. Aquaculture and Economic Development can be emailed to AquacultureEcoDev@usda.gov or mailed to Gabriela McMurtry, Attn: Aquaculture Economic Development Plan Comments, Office of Policy, F/AQ, 1315 East-West Highway, 14th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
