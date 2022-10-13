BRIDGE

STEVE WILLIAMS/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Sargent Creek Bridge is on the Alaska Department of Transportation’s list of possible projects for fiscal year 2024. 

The Kodiak Island Borough will receive $1.28 million toward designing replacements for the Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges. The money is part of the first round of grants to municipalities and states from the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program to replace bridges across the U.S.

The two bridges are about a half mile apart and have been subject to much wear and tear over their 42-year life. An October 2021 report listed the deck and substructure of each as satisfactory, but the superstructure, the steel and concrete that spans the rivers, was evaluated as in poor condition, with cracked girders and a narrow channel between support structures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.