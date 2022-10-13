The Kodiak Island Borough will receive $1.28 million toward designing replacements for the Sargent Creek and Russian River bridges. The money is part of the first round of grants to municipalities and states from the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Bridge Investment Program to replace bridges across the U.S.
The two bridges are about a half mile apart and have been subject to much wear and tear over their 42-year life. An October 2021 report listed the deck and substructure of each as satisfactory, but the superstructure, the steel and concrete that spans the rivers, was evaluated as in poor condition, with cracked girders and a narrow channel between support structures.
The money announced Wednesday, procured with a grant written by the Kodiak Borough and Alaska Municipal League, will pay for a public process to help determine what changes could be made when the bridges are eventually replaced.
Sargent River Bridge is on the Alaska Department of Transportation’s list of possible projects for fiscal year 2024. DOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said project planning will start with more public involvement than is typical.
“This funding opens the door to take a broader look at what people in Kodiak want. It will bring all the parties together to help the borough’s infrastructure,” he said.
Replacing both bridges would cost an estimated $5.25 million, money Dapcevich said is in the state transportation budget. Rehabbing both would cost about half that. But state designers favor replacing them, because a new bridge could span the river without needing piers or pilings that clog with debris after heavy rains.
Kodiak’s bridge design funding is the only Alaskan project among the 23 announced Wednesday. The Bridge Investment Program is spending $18.4 million this year on a hodgepodge of planning projects ranging from $60,000 to study replacing a rural wooden road bridge on the Illinois-Kentucky state line, to $1.6 million for a 30-year capital project plan for New York City’s Brooklyn, Manhattan, Williamsburg and Queensboro bridges.
“The Bridge Planning program will help create a pipeline of bridge projects that can potentially be awarded construction grants during the implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These planning grants were all made at the requested funding amounts for bridges that are critical to working people living in communities across the country,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.