The Kodiak Arts Council will conclude its regular 2021-2022 performing arts series on Saturday with a visit by David Sedaris, a Grammy-nominated humorist and author.
“He is such an observant writer, and he is really an excerpt at satire,” said Katie Oliver, executive director of the Arts Council. “He’s just got an amazingly sharp wit, he’s an incredibly productive writer, so for folks who love to read satire and to think about current events in American politics, he is really one of the most prolific and funniest writers working today.”
Sedaris has written over a dozen books, including “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” which the New York Public Library voted as one of the 125 most important books in the last 125 years in 2020, according to the press release. Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album in the years since he has been active.
While in Kodiak, Sedaris will be reading excerpts from his latest book, “Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2002-2020),” Oliver said. The book’s description states that this book is about a series of diary entries that Sedaris has written over the course of almost two decades.
The reading will take place at 7 p.m. in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Tickets cost $55 for adults and $45 for senior citizens, and can be bought at www.KodiakArts.org. The show is recommended for mature audiences, according to the press release.
The Islander Bookshop will be selling copies of Sedaris’ book outside the auditorium, Oliver said.
The event is co-sponsored by KMXT Public Radio, Oliver said. The Arts Council also worked with Melissa Haffeman, the owner of the Islander Bookshop, and City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson to put on the event.
Even though the regular performing arts season is ending with Sedaris, the Arts Council will still have events. It will be hosting two live concerts at the Kodiak Fairgrounds this summer: blues guitarist Tim “Too Slim” Langford and the Taildraggers will perform on July 1 and 2, and Alaska Americana band the Super Saturated Sugar Strings will be performing on Aug. 13, Oliver said.
The Arts Council started running concerts outside during the pandemic, so people could attend events without being in close proximity to other people, Oliver said. The outdoor concerts were a hit and the Kodiak State Fair and Rodeo were easy to work with, so the council dedicated itself to continuing outdoor festivities this summer. Tickets can be purchased on the Kodiak Arts Council website.
“There’s no place like Kodiak in the summer,” Oliver said. “There’s always a risk that you’ll get rained out, so may be one of these years we’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s just too much of a risk,’ but when the sun is out, there’s no better place on earth to be than hanging out with your friends and listen to music.”
