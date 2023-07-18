The Kodiak Island Borough Landfill is getting close to needing further expansion, requiring the Assembly to make decisions on the future of the borough’s solid waste management efforts.
The first decision is whether the borough should continue to expand its landfill and focus on compacted waste, said Dave Conrad, the borough’s engineering and facilities director.
He talked about the current state of the landfill during the Assembly’s work session last Thursday, focusing on what he called several positive points and successes the landfill has had over its lifespan.
“We are making progress,” Conrad said. “We think we’re doing well on this, and we’re within our schedule.”
Other alternatives to the current landfill system could include shipping waste off-island or creating a waste-to-energy project, Conrad said.
The borough is currently expanding the landfill in an area called Cell 2.
“I think the conversation needs to be held pretty quickly about when we’re going to look at the development of Cell 2 so that we’re ready for the future,” Conrad said during the meeting.
He also discussed the Stage 3 Closure project at the landfill, and presented a contract for the project from Brechan Construction.
The Stage 3 closure project at the landfill would require almost 100,000 cubic yards of material to be used as gravel for cover rock, which is used to isolate solid waste in a landfill from the surrounding area. That amount of gravel will last about nine years, Conrad said at the meeting.
The contract with Brechan Construction with the Stage 3 Closure project could amount to $235,000, if the Assembly accepts.
No vote on the contract was taken last Thursday.
In 2011, the Borough Assembly approved a $2.5 million contract for the first phase of what was called a lateral expansion of the existing landfill.
The lateral expansion so far has added a decade of life to the landfill.
The contract with Anderson Construction included cutting down trees and grubbing about 16 acres, along with some excavation work and taking down and replacing a length of the electric bear fence.
The landfill was started in 1970 and is one of nine Class 1 lined landfills in Alaska, according to a recent column by KDM columnist and Solid Waste Advisory Board member Terri Pruitt.
The landfill must follow the regulations and permits set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Pruitt wrote. It is approximately 30 acres in size with two main buildings on the site — the Baler Facility and the Leachate Treatment Plant.
There are also two collection “ponds” that hold stormwater (rainwater) that runs off the surface of the landfill and leachate, the liquid that runs through the garbage and accumulates in the lining and collection system at the bottom of the garbage mountain, according to Pruitt.
