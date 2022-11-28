Now that your first official weekend of holiday shopping is in the books, it is time to start thinking about mailing and shipping deadlines for those gift recipients who are off-island.
If you are mailing to anyone in the Lower 48, these are the ship-by dates, according to the USPS website:
· Via retail ground service, ship by Dec. 2
· Via a variety of First-Class or Priority mail options, ship by Dec. 17
· Via Priority Mail Express, ship by Dec. 21
The website notes that these dates are “not a guarantee,” and “actual delivery date(s) may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions.”
For those mailing to the Philippines or other locations in the Pacific Rim, the shipping deadline for First-Class Packages and Priority Mail is Dec. 6; the deadline for Priority Mail Express is Dec. 13 and the deadline for Global Express Guaranteed is Dec. 20.
For those sending packages to loved ones serving in the military abroad, the Postal Service is offering a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate box. Boxes are available at no cost at the Kodiak Post Office, or customers may order them online at usps.com/freeboxes.
Deadlines for First Class letters and cards to all military destinations is Dec. 9, and Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express Military Service. Here is the process for addressing letters and packages to those serving in the military:
The Post Office expects mail traffic to hit its peak two weeks before Christmas, and Dec. 11-17 is the busiest projected time for mailing, shipping and delivery.
