In Abigail Pruitt’s Kodiak Early Middle College course called Civic Engagement and Learning, her attention was focused on what social workers had to say.
They spoke about food security issues they see daily at Kodiak High School.
Pruitt was amazed that some students in her school didn’t have adequate food or hygiene products, and that no one seemed to be doing anything about it.
“From then on it was a forward sprint” to help students in need, Pruitt said in an email submitted to KDM in her name.
A total of 21 students in that same Civic Engagement and Learning course created a program in the fall semester that raised almost $10,000 to purchase necessities for students struggling to obtain food and hygiene products.
As a part of the course the students are required to take part in service-learning projects, and this year Jacelyn Keys, director of Kodiak College, asked students to work on the project together rather than individually.
Collectively, the students decided to address food insecurity at the high school. A total of 38% of students are on the free or reduced-cost lunch program, and about 60% of students could be eligible, according to Keys.
“This class had a lot of big personalities and in turn big ideas,” Pruitt said. “So, honestly, it was difficult to cohesively agree on a project or fundraiser for that project.”
The students decided to raise money instead of hosting a campaign to raise money by soliciting donations. After interviewing social workers and district staff, the students found donations sometimes made recipients continue to feel marginalized because they were off-brand or lower quality products.
“It’s about ensuring that students have access to all the [products] I would have access to, but also have the best kinds of [products] available,” Keys said in a phone interview with KDM.
The students had many ideas for the project, but not all of them would be possible in the course of the semester. “I had to remind them that we can’t solve all of the problems exactly the way we want to,” Keys said.
Through bake sale proceeds, GoFundMe and a letter-writing campaign to local businesses, students more than tripled their initial goal of $3,000.
“I rose up as the leader, giving my peers assignments such as baking, layout, set-up, clean-up, and the big one — a GoFundMe,” Pruitt said. “[It] raised way more than anyone had expected.”
The funds were used to buy feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste and deodorants, along with snack products, microwavable food and other easy grab-and-go items.
Keys said her students learned communications skills from the project and how to work in groups. Looking back on it, students wish they’d given more space to their peers and quieter students wish they had spoken up more, according to Keys.
“I built a lot of perseverance, communication and group work skills out of that class,” Pruitt said. From coordinating space with the auditorium manager and figuring out a bank account for the GoFundMe to having meetings with other peers, Pruitt said, “It was a very eye-opening experience!”
While the course and the initial project may have ended in the fall, the program lives on as students from the course continue to take action in the Kodiak High School Key Club.
Several students in the Key Club were also involved in the Civic Engagement and Learning course, and the club agreed it would be a service project it would be interested in supporting, according to club advisor Crystal Thomas, via an email to KDM.
“Those caring students brought the idea of the pantry to the club, and we agreed that this was a service project that our club was interested in supporting,” said Thomas.
Key Club plans on keeping the project going as long as there is need, and it will be keeping inventory of totes of the supplies placed throughout the school and restocking them as needed, according to Thomas.
Next school year, the club is looking to fund raise and accept donations to keep the totes supplied.
The totes were set up throughout the school last Monday, but the club members do not know how long the inventory could last, and they have their concerns. But they will continue to be “boots on the ground with this social experiment,” Thomas said.
“Will a few students look at the totes in the common areas as an all you can eat buffet and take what is intended for those in need? We shall see. We’d rather feed too many students than not enough,” Thomas said.
Eagle Scout and KHS graduate Braedyn Thomas formed a food pantry at the high school last year. It turned out to be unsustainable, but it just goes to show how KHS students can be motivated to serve those who are less fortunate.
