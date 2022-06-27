The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has decided to start advertising for a new borough manager while also looking into the possibility of hiring an executive search firm.
The actions, taken at a specially called meeting last Thursday, came two days after the Assembly voted unanimously to fire Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy, who was let go after just six months on the job.
She was picked from a pool of 12 candidates, six of whom were interviewed by phone.
“I feel like we [may have] pressed the easy button last time,” said Assembly member Aimee Williams at last Thursday’s meeting. “And I don’t want to just jump to the easy button again.”
Shortly after Williams’ comment, the Assembly agreed to go into executive session to discuss whether to re-consider Spencer “Shawn” Blodgett for the manager’s position. Assembly member Scott Arndt said he considered Blodgett to be the runner-up candidate for the manager’s job when it ultimately went to Murphy.
“I think our second choice would be a good person to ask if he’s still interested,” Assembly member Joseph Delgado said. “But I also believe that we maybe should advertise it to make sure that we do — or try to — get the best person that we can. I could go either way, but I think I’m leaning toward advertising.”
Blodgett has been the town manager for the coastal town of Castine, Maine, for more than two years after serving as an officer in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years, according to KDM research.
Castine had a population of 1,320 in 2020, according to Census data. The town is home to the Maine Maritime Academy, which has a current enrollment of approximately a thousand students. The town sits at the mouth of the Penobscot River.
Before going into closed session, Williams said: “If we talk to [Blodgett] and see if he’s interested that’s great. But I also feel like we knew him nine months ago, and I feel like it’s our job to see what the best we can do for the community is.”
The Assembly made no public comments about Blodgett after the closed session, but it did vote unanimously to start advertising and looking at the possibility of hiring an executive search firm.
Assembly member James Turner said he would like to see the Assembly advertise for a new manager “for as long as we need,” but he wants to see the initial applicants within two weeks of ads being posted.
“Then we can make a decision about [whether to] keep taking applications, or we’re happy with this one,” Turner said. He said he doesn’t want to go a month or more before the Assembly starts looking at resumes.
Assembly member Scott Smiley said he would like to have borough staff look at different executive recruitment firms to see if that is a financially feasible option if the borough doesn’t get a good response from advertising.
Earlier in the meeting, Smiley said he wanted the borough to advertise for the position even if Blodgett is re-considered.
“This will be a new crop — not limited by anything — and I’m all in favor of having a wide-ranging search,” Smiley said.
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts agreed.
“We don’t have to open [the advertising window] for a long period of time,” Roberts said. “We can see what kind of input we get, what kind of applications we get.”
During the regular time in the meeting for citizen comments, Kodiak resident Betty MacTavish made a plea, which she has made before, that the Assembly would include a citizen on the hiring committee.
“I came to this podium prior to the hiring of the last borough manager and the previous borough manager,” MacTavish said. “I brought information, research from previous positions, talked to people who were willing to make statements about the qualifications, and I was told to sit down. …
“I was told to sit down and none of the information would be listened to,” MacTavish said. “Tonight I want to reiterate the same request I made last time and the time previous to that. I would like to see a citizen appointed to the hiring committee to listen to the interviews and to have a vote into the hiring [of the next borough manager].”
As is customary during the citizen comment portion of borough meetings, the Assembly did not address MacTavish’s comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.