In Friend Contractors’ four decades of being in business, the company has had its share of projects on The Rock. However, none has been more extensive than the project they recently started.
The local construction company is leading the Baranof Park improvement project. This major undertaking will enclose the ice rink and add much-needed amenities to the facility that has been in place for over two decades.
“We are extremely excited to get our largest hometown job,” said Brenda Friend, president of Friend Contractors. “It means a lot to us. We are Kodiak people and our crew is from Kodiak. To have a local job for our local employees is just fantastic.”
Friend Contractors, which has done larger off-island projects in the past, was awarded the bid in May when City Manager Mike Tvenge signed a $5 million contract with them to carry out the project. A crew of about 25 is working feverishly to get as much work done before the weather turns in a few months. Friend said they have sub-contracted to local companies Brechan Enterprises, Premier Mechanical and Local Electric.
“We are going to do a big push to get as much as we can done before hockey season,” Friend said.
And there is a lot to be done. Along with inclosing the facility, bathrooms, locker rooms, office space, storage and skate rental space, bleachers and a ground-level three-lane walking track will be added. The expected completion date for the Baranof Park Recreation Center is October 2023.
Because of the construction, the main parking lot to Baranof Park will be closed through the beginning of October. The City of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Department advises people to park at the baseball field or on Baranof Street.
“It’s going to be a little congested going through this hockey season,” Parks and Recreation director Corey Gronn said. “Parking and traffic is going to be a little bit difficult for this one year, but at the end of the day we are going to have a wonderful, world-class recreational facility that should help us into the future,”
To date, the Friends of Baranof Park group and Kodiak Hockey League have raised about $2.6 million for the creation of the project, including costs of design and construction. The group started its fundraising push in late 2020 and has received funds through donations and grants. According to Gronn, there are some pending grants and a few more grant opportunities before the project is completed.
“I’m not amazed at what they did because I know some of the people who were included in the fundraising efforts. They came through like a shining armor to us,” said Tvenge, a former hockey coach in interior Alaska. “I am grateful for all the enthusiasm they mustered up to make this happen. It is so important to our community and the kids that are going to be able to use it as well as our adult population.”
The current covered infrastructure was built in 1999 or 2000, according to Gronn. The refrigeration system for the ice was installed in 2003. Since then, community members have spent their winters skating around the rink, while hockey has grown in popularity. Just this past year, the high school added a hockey team.
This is the biggest project that Gronn has overseen since becoming the Parks and Recreation director in 2014. He was hired just as the multimillion-dollar Baranof Park Improvement Project was finishing. That project brought artificial turf to the baseball and football fields, a new six-lane track and skate park improvements.
“This has been an incredible journey,” Gronn said. “Seeing the community’s support and the City Council’s support of this project, I’m grateful to be a part of it. I’m excited to see the use and I’m really hoping to see some growth with adding an indoor walking track. I think that is going to be a huge addition to people’s health and well-being.”
