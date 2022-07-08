When asked to explain why the price of goods in Kodiak continues to increase, Dan Robinson shared the parable of the bike maker and COVID.
“If you were a bike builder and you bought your steel from China during the pandemic, you may have decided you wanted to buy it from Germany instead,” said Robinson, who is chief of research and analysis with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Either way, Robinson’s fictional bike maker had disrupted supply lines, labor shortages and rising fuel prices, all of which led to rising prices. And, even though we may have seen the worst of COVID, supply chain problems and worker shortages have remained an issue for companies here in Kodiak and throughout the country.
As a result, the price of consumer goods in Alaska jumped an average of 4.9% statewide last year, and the cost of things such as peanut butter, housing and clothes is up another 7.5% so far this year, according to recently released data from the Alaska Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
Is there relief in sight? Robinson, for one, thinks so.
“The likelihood of inflation still going up is doubtful,” said Robinson. “But the likelihood of prices going back down is also doubtful.”
An overall 2022 inflation rate for Kodiak is not available, but last year the island had higher costs for groceries, health care and miscellaneous goods — everything from haircuts to kitchen utensils — than Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau, according to data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
But Kodiak didn’t have the regrettable distinction of leading the state in every bad category.
Median Kodiak rent prices, for instance, were $1,270 last year, and the average house price was $367,500, both of which put the island economy in the middle of the pack for Alaska, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
And then there are fuel prices.
Last winter, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Kodiak was $3.78, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development data. Earlier in the week, the price was just under $5.75 a gallon.
“It is clear that prices for gas and diesel, which impacts our fishing fleet significantly, … have increased significantly,” said John Whiddon, president of the Kodiak Economic Development Corp.
When you look at the price of fuel, housing and groceries, “these types of price increases severely impact household budgets, which will reduce discretionary spending,” Whiddon said.
Prices are also impacted by what consumers think will happen next, said Sara Teel, an economist in Juneau.
“Our expectations that future prices will be higher can affect future human behavior,” she said.
Policymakers and politicians are trying to slow the inflation rate by raising interest rates but not putting the economy into a recession, all of which is easier said than done as history can attest.
“The story is similar to what it was in the ’70s and ’80s — not entirely but specifically oil,” Robinson explained. “That’s the biggest factor, and [the Russian invasion of Ukraine] is part of that. And the other factor is COVID and how it disrupted supply lines. It’s going to come back down — they already have a little bit.”
As higher interest rates reduce consumer buying power, people spend less, which typically leads to price stability but also a downturn in employment, Whiddon said.
Controlling the economy in this fashion is more an art form than science.
“Predictions are so difficult because there are so many moving parts,” said Teel, the economist. “And we don’t always know what the fallout will be. We’ve had a number of shocks over the past few years.”
Perhaps the best thing Kodiak consumers can do right now is start thinking differently about the cost of living in Alaska.
Said Robinson: “Alaskans believe that we are a very high-cost state, and that historically has been true, especially in the ’80s. Since then, it’s not nearly as expensive to live in Alaska as it is to live in Seattle and Portland. You can go down both coasts and find a list of cities with higher costs of living than Alaska.”
Think about that the next time you’re trying to fill the tank.
