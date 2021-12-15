As the year comes to a close, almost $6.2 million in rent relief has been given to residents in the Kodiak area and about $2.5 million more is to come, according to the Kodiak Island Housing Authority and Brother Francis Shelter, which helped distribute the relief money.
Rent relief on Kodiak is primarily coming from two sources: the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, which receives money from the tribes it works for, and funds from federal rental assistance that is being distributed through the Alaska Housing Finance Corp.
KIHA paid out $3 million of rent relief to almost 500 households, representing around 1,000 people, according to Trevor Brown, Housing and Tribal Operations officer at KIHA. More than 50% of the recipients are American Indians and Alaskan Natives, he said. KIHA still has $2.5 million left in its fund, all of which it has plans to distribute.
In order to apply for rent relief from the Kodiak Island Housing Authority, a household must make less than 80% of a region’s median household income. The majority of households that are receiving rent relief are making less than 50% of the median income in Kodiak, which, for most households, translates to an income of less than $48,000 a year, Kenneson said. Close to half of the relief that KIHA distributed has been given to households that earn 30% of or less than the median income in Kodiak, according to Andrew Kenneson, a program navigator for KIHA.
As of Tuesday, there are about three households on KIHA’s waiting list, Kenneson said. These households will most likely receive relief. Every few months, people will no longer receive rent relief, either because households have made more money, moved locations or haven’t kept up to date with their paperwork, Kenneson said.
Since the start of the pandemic, about 70 applicants have been rejected by KIHA, most of whom either did not qualify due to their income level or did not complete the application properly, Brownsaid.
Brother Francis Shelter helped people who applied for rent relief through the Alaska Finance Housing Corp. — which was in charge of distributing the rent relief money the state received from the federal government — make sure their applications went through and they received their relief money.
Since the start of the pandemic, it has distributed relief to 702 families as of Tuesday, according to Dana Myers, director of services at Brother Francis Shelter. The 702 families received about $5.8 million dollars, including $4.2 million in the 99615 area code, Myers said. Unlike KIHA, they had two windows this year where people could apply for rent relief. The application deadline for the last window closed on Oct. 3.
Kenneson estimates that between KIHA and the Brother Francis Shelter, almost everyone who needed rental assistance in Kodiak received it.
Rent relief has a profound impact on the people who need it.
“It gives them room to actually put their lives back on track and take a step toward stability,” Myers said.
Many of the people who need rental assistance have lost their jobs, according to Myers. The assistance gives them the opportunity to look for better-paying jobs or go through job training programs that will help them in the future, should they fall on hard times again, she said.
In addition to rent relief, KIHA and Brother Francis are or will be offering other forms of financial assistance, including mortgage and homeowner assistance. Throughout the pandemic, the Brother Francis Shelter for homeless people has been continuously open and serving, on average, nine to 10 people a night, according to Myers.
People in need of rental insurance or other forms of housing assistance can apply for it online through KodiakIslandHousing.com or AHFC.org.
