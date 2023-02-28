Tusty

Courtesy of the Alaska Department of Transportation

A rendering of the Tustumena Replacement Vessel. 

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has selected two companies to design and create specialized components of the planned M/V Tustumena replacement vessel.

Siemens Energy Inc. has been awarded the contract to design and produce the propulsion system, and Trident Maritime LLC is in final negotiations with the DOT for the contract to design and produce the vehicle elevator system, according to Gregory Jennings, the DOT’s special project liaison, in an interview with KDM.

