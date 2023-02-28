The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has selected two companies to design and create specialized components of the planned M/V Tustumena replacement vessel.
Siemens Energy Inc. has been awarded the contract to design and produce the propulsion system, and Trident Maritime LLC is in final negotiations with the DOT for the contract to design and produce the vehicle elevator system, according to Gregory Jennings, the DOT’s special project liaison, in an interview with KDM.
Siemens Energy is already working with the DOT to review the design.
Both of the companies will be involved in completing the designs, producing their systems and assisting with their system installations at the as-yet-unnamed shipyard, according to Jennings.
The DOT also received bids from GE Power Conversion and ABB for the propulsion system, and the state also received a bid on the elevator system from Supreme Integrated Technologies Inc., according to Jennings.
“It was good to see it have a little bit of competition there and be able to review multiple proposals,” Jennings said.
A shipyard has not yet been selected for the replacement vessel. Currently, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is gauging shipyard interest and is finalizing procurement documents to meet Federal Trade Administration requirements. Jennings said the project could be out for bid in three to four weeks, and close six weeks after that.
When bids for the Tusty replacement vessel originally went out last March, the package included the propulsion and car elevator systems as part of one bid. But, even after the bidding period was extended to late June of 2022, the proposal didn’t draw any bidders. The bid was withdrawn last July.
“The vehicle elevator system was viewed by shipyards as extremely high risk for them,” Jennings said. “It’s not something they normally do.”
The Tustumena and the M/V Kennicott are currently the only two ferries capable of serving Southwest Alaska, according to previous KDM reporting. Most of the ports in the area require ferries to be specially fitted with a vehicle elevator to load and offload vehicles at the docks.
The project was separated into shipbuilding, the propulsion system and the elevator system so specialized builders can take on the more complex components of the new vessel.
A guaranteed maximum price has not yet been set by the companies. During the current design process the companies will estimate the cost and negotiate with the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
“At the end the goal is to get their costs and our costs to line up by discussing design feature requirements and making changes where necessary,” Jennings said. “Then we negotiate that guaranteed maximum price before we go to construction.”
Currently, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is expecting the propulsion system to cost between $50 million and 60 million and the vehicle elevator and turntable system to cost between $10 million and 20 million, according to Jennings. The estimated cost for the entire project is expected to be in the $250 million range, according to previous statements from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The project is still on track for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities’ goal of delivery in 2027, according to Jennings.
“If it doesn’t fit into our schedule, we definitely have to take a hard look at those because the 2027 date is extremely important to the communities, the administration, and the Alaska Marine Highway System as a whole to get a new boat out there and increase the levels of service available to the southwest,” Jennings said.
