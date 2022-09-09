The Kodiak History Museum is making an urgent appeal for donations to kickstart a long-term capital improvement program.
Executive Director Sarah Harrington said the museum wants to create a fund to address long-standing structural needs at the museum, which is inside the 214-year-old Russian American Magazin Building adjacent to the ferry terminal on the Kodiak waterfront.
Replacing the roof is the top priority based on a recent historic structure report conducted by the museum and the National Park Service. Harrington said she’ll ask the city of Kodiak, which owns the museum, to contract a new roof design.
There is currently no cost estimate or timeline for a roof replacement. Harrington said she expects design work to be complete by next summer.
The 2021 National Park Service condition report found that the museum roof, last refurbished in the early 2000s, has improperly-installed flashing, inadequate gutters, is mossy on the surface and moldy underneath, and has rotten spots. The flat sun porch roof leaks down into the interior and is threatening to spoil interior finishes and trim.
The roof is not the only structural problem at the museum. Harrington said the building needs foundation repairs as well.
“The [historic structure] report drew attention to a whole list of needs,” Harrington said. “The roof is there, the foundation is next. The museum board wants us to focus attention on the whole building rehabilitation needs.”
Harrington produced a video appeal to help launch the fundraising effort. The immediate goal is to raise $10,000 by Sept. 24 that would be used to match $10,000 each from the city of Kodiak and the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation.
The Russian American Magazin Building was built by Russian settlers in 1808. It is the oldest building in Alaska, the oldest documented log structure on the West Coast, and the earliest Russian building in the United States. It has undergone numerous repairs and renovations by a series of public and private owners. The old building survived the 1964 earthquake and tsunami, which destroyed much of downtown Kodiak. The building was placed on the list of National Historic Sites in 1966.
The museum website kodiakhistorymuseum.org has a donation page dedicated to the capital project funding appeal. As of Thursday morning, the special appeal had raised $550.
