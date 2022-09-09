Kodiak History Museum

The Kodiak History Museum is trying to raise money for capital improvements, starting with a new roof. Part of the current roof is shown here.

 Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

The Kodiak History Museum is making an urgent appeal for donations to kickstart a long-term capital improvement program.

Executive Director Sarah Harrington said the museum wants to create a fund to address long-standing structural needs at the museum, which is inside the 214-year-old Russian American Magazin Building adjacent to the ferry terminal on the Kodiak waterfront.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.