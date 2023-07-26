The National Marine Fisheries Service, informally known as NOAA Fisheries, has updated its Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan to reflect newer priorities and changing needs.
The NOAA Fisheries Climate Science Strategy was developed to meet the demand for scientific information to prepare for and respond to climate impacts on the nation’s living marine resources and resource-dependent communities.
Beginning in 2016, each region in Alaska developed a Regional Action Plan to implement the NCSS, considering regional climate stressors, existing efforts and priority needs.
The initial Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan was developed in 2018 to meet the requirement of the NOAA Fisheries Climate Science Strategy to identify tactical regional actions that implement the goals of the NCSS, with the intent of updating approximately every five years, according to Paul Spencer with NOAA in an email to KDM.
Updating the plan allows for monitoring of progress and adapting to new conditions and priorities as they arise.
The newest version of the Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan documents existing and planned research by the Alaska Fisheries Science Center and its partners. It also complements existing work on ecosystem status, socio-economic characteristics, and risk tables that are considered in the assessment and management of Alaska marine species, according to Spencer.
The activities highlighted in the Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan are organized into categories that address the objectives of the NOAA Fisheries Climate Science Strategy. They include science infrastructure and monitoring, process-oriented research, modeling and synthesis for management, and public communication and engagement.
They were selected based on recommendations from a diverse group of subject matter experts for the Gulf of Alaska. Two other subject matter categories — marine mammal research and socioeconomic impacts on fishing communities — are included in the regional action plan due to the sensitivity of marine mammals and fishing communities to climate change.
The management of Alaska marine species under the rapid changes expected with climate change will require additional monitoring, research and communication.
Accomplishments of the Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan include many different research projects. For example, one successful research project helped gain a better understanding of the impact of marine heat waves on groundfish stocks in the Gulf of Alaska, according to Spencer.
A full view of the action plan can be seen at fisheries.noaa.gov and search for Gulf of Alaska Regional Action Plan.
