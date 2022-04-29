Kodiak resident and Coast Guard veteran Matt Bell started a job this week as the dean of the School of Arctic and Climate Studies in the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
The Ted Stevens Center, which is based out of Anchorage, is the newest of the U.S. Department of Defense’s regional centers and the only one based out of Alaska. The center’s mission is to support Arctic security through educating both military and civilian leaders, and building national and international relations pertaining to the Department of Defense’s Arctic security tactics, according to the DOD.
The center was formally established in December. Bell is the third person to be hired since the center opened — after the Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs Maj. Gen. Randy “Church” Kee and Deputy Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs Craig L. Fleener — but the center will be hiring 20 more people in the next three to six months, and plans to grow large enough to need 40 employees, Bell said.
Bell’s contribution to this growth will come in the form of hiring educators for the School of Arctic and Climate Studies. Right now, he is concurrently creating a curriculum and searching for professors to both teach, and help him create the curriculum, he said.
On top of that, Bell, Kee and Fleener are preparing for Alaska Command’s week-long Arctic Symposium that will run from May 2 to 5, he said.
“We’re trying to fly the plane as we’re building it,” he said.
Even though Bell stepped into the role of dean on Monday, he has been working for the center for five years. Bell served in the Coast Guard for 36 years, and was the District Commander out of Juneau for his last three years, from 2018 and 2021. While in Juneau, he worked closely with the Alaska delegation to establish the Ted Stevens Arctic Security Studies center and intended to apply for a role in the center his final year in service, he said.
The United States is one of eight countries with access to the Arctic. Next door to the U.S. is Russia.
“You quickly get to see in the Arctic that everybody is close neighbors, but not very neighborly,” Bell said.
As the climate changes, ice melts and technology improves, each of those countries will have more and more access to the resources in the region, Bell said. The Department of Defense has recognized the importance of this region for years and is now trying to assert itself as a “leader” in the region.
“Our Pentagon and the current administration has realized how important the Arctic is and Russia’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine has only caused more focus on the region,” Bell said.”That in itself has only got folks to stand up and pay attention.”
The Ted Stevens Center does not have a physical building yet, so right now Bell is splitting his time between Kodiak and Anchorage: he is alternating two weeks in Kodiak and two weeks in Anchorage, he said.
He suspects that he will eventually have to move to Anchorage full-time, but he is trying to hold on to Kodiak for as long as he can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.