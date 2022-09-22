The Sawyer Cipolla Foundation is donating $8,000 to the Kodiak Island Borough School District Special Education Program.
The foundation is run by Jesse and Tara Cipolla, parents of Sawyer Cipolla, the 7-year-old Kodiak resident who died of exposure after going missing earlier this year.
The Cipollas are asking the school district to use the money on sensory tools and equipment that can be loaned out to families with autistic children. They also would like money to go toward the development of a bike riding park and playground on school property.
The Cipollas were not immediately available to comment on the gift.
It’s the second local donation known to have sprung from the tragedy. A GoFundMe page started in Kodiak and a fun run raised $10,000 for the Kodiak Public Library in August.
That money will go toward purchasing books for individuals dealing with learning differences and special sensory needs by offering special sensory kits that can be used in the library or checked out, soft-sided furniture for the library and helping families pay for the Gemiini speech and language program.
Sawyer, who was autistic, went missing from his Monashka Bay home on May 7. His body was found May 15 on Pillar Mountain — 3.7 miles away from his home.
An extensive search for Sawyer included more than 2,500 volunteers and covered more than 10,000 acres over a nine-day period.
“I’ve never seen a more thorough and complete search for a missing person in my career,” Alaska State Troopers Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator Lt. Paul Fussey said at the time.
