David Arzt and Paul Johnsen were recently appointed to the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board by Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche. While on the board, Arzt and Johnsen will make recommendations to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities concerning the Alaska Marine Highway System.
“I think the biggest challenge [the board will deal with] is maintaining the Alaska Marine Highway System,” Arzt said. “I believe that it is crucial to connect the remote communities throughout Alaska, both from southwest to western Alaska. I think it’s one of the primary means of transportation for local resi- dents.”
Arzt is a merchant mariner and an active Alaska Marine pilot. He has around 20 years of experience at sea in Alaska, sailing along the peninsula between Homer and Dutch Harbor, he said. He even worked on the M/V Tustumena for three weeks as a second mate while he was getting his federal pilot license. Even though Arzt lives in Homer, he is keenly aware of how important the Marine Highway System is to remote islands, he said, especially in areas where there are no airports or where flights are very expensive.
“I’m definitely looking forward to getting involved in [the board],” Arzt said. “I feel that volunteering for these kinds of things are important, and I certainly hope that I have something to add to it. I think it’s important that there are people with a maritime background helping to construct a viable future for it.”
Johnsen has experience as a port manager and chiefport engineer in the Alaska Marine Highway System and a vessel inspector for the Coast Guard. Throughout his career, he inspected around 50 vessel dry docks in Alaska, the East and Eest coasts of the Lower 48, and in various places abroad. He can run a port and knows the ins and outs of how different ships function, including ferries, cruise ships, refrigeration ships, and foreign vessels, among others, he said.
“When it comes to routes and changing routes and sails and things like that, I’m going to leave it to the other people,” Johnsen said. “I’m more about the technical operations: running the ships and the overall managing costs.”
Johnsen lives in Petersburg.
Micciche announced his appointees on Dec. 7, three days after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the Tustumena will be replaced in 2027.
Arzt and Johnsen will serve on the Marine Highway Operations Board with seven other people. Shirley Marquardt and Wanetta Ayers were appointed by state House Speaker Louse Stutes, R-Kodiak, and Cynthia Berns and Alan Austerman — who are both from Kodiak — and Norm Carsen were appointed by Dunleavy. Dunleavy also will appoint a member of a recognized union before the end of the year. The deputy commissioner of the Division of Marine Transportation will be on the advisory board as well. All appointments take effect Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.