Snowflake

MATTHEW STURM photo

Matthew Sturm captured these images of snow crystals falling in a Dec. 26, 2021, storm in Fairbanks. Their shapes correspond to different temperatures and humidity within the cloud that formed them. 

For those dreaming of a white Christmas, stay in Kodiak this holiday.

The National Weather Service says Kodiak can expect snow before 9 am on Sunday, followed by a rain and snow mix with a high of 36 the rest of Christmas Day. Rain and snow are likely to continue into the evening with a low around 30. 

