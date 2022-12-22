For those dreaming of a white Christmas, stay in Kodiak this holiday.
The National Weather Service says Kodiak can expect snow before 9 am on Sunday, followed by a rain and snow mix with a high of 36 the rest of Christmas Day. Rain and snow are likely to continue into the evening with a low around 30.
Kodiak has a better chance of a pure snow event on Christmas Eve, with an 80% chance of snow and a high of 32 on Saturday and “snow likely” on Saturday night with a low around 26, according to the NWS.
Even though Anchorage has been hogging most of the December snowfall, with a total of 41.2 inches and a current depth of 29 inches, Kodiak is forecast to have more snow on Christmas Day than the City of Lights and Flowers.
Anchorage is forecast only to have a 30% chance of snow on Christmas Eve, and then an even lower “chance of snow” on Saturday night and all day Christmas, according to the NWS.
The front bringing in this band of precipitation to Kodiak arrived Wednesday in the form of rain. High winds are supposed to be added to the mix today, and Kodiak will continue to get rain through noon Friday, with precipitation turning to snow by 3 pm Friday with continued strong winds. Gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour.
Friday night the snow is scheduled to continue with the wind eventually dropping off to gusts of 30 mph.
2022 has been an average year for Kodiak in terms of precipitation, so far totaling 76.74 inches against the norm of 75.12 inches. Kodiak has, however, received a lot more precipitation than it did last year, when it received only 50.32 inches, according to NWS data.
So far this month, Kodiak has received only 1.11 inches of precipitation, compared to 1.25 inches in December 2021 and 13.21 inches in December 2020. The 2021 and 2020 amounts are Kodiak records for the least and most moisture in the month of December, according to the NWS.
Dec. 26, 2021, also set a record for Kodiak’s high temperature on that date, maxing out at 65, according to the NWS. This year, Kodiak is supposed to have a rain and snow mix on Monday with a high of only 37.
Even if no more weather records are established in the final nine days of the year, Kodiak will have set four weather records in 2022:
• Aug. 17: Record rainfall for the day — 1.9 inches
• July 27: Record rainfall for the day — 1.9 inches
• July 27: Record low temperature on that date of 40 degrees
• June 21: Record high temperature on that date of 75 degrees
