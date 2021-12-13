Through a unanimous vote, the City Council chose Councilman Richard Walker to be the next deputy mayor. At the same meeting, the council appointed Kent Cross and Christopher Paulson to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I look forward to being involved a lot more going in,” Walker said. “Coming out of this epidemic we’ve been in, I feel like I’ve been stuck at home with the blanket stuck on the windows for two years and I think it’s time to break out of it. We have lives to live and it’s time to move on.”
The primary responsibility of the deputy mayor is to step in to perform mayoral duties if the mayor is absent for any reason. If the office of the mayor becomes vacant, the deputy mayor will act as mayor until the City Council elects another mayor. If the deputy mayor were to step into the position as the mayor, they would be able to vote, but would not have veto power.
Most of the time “all it is is more meetings,” according to Councilman Terry Haines, who was the previous Deputy Mayor.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is in charge of creating, changing and adopting a comprehensive plan for the development of the physical infrastructure of the Borough. In order to do this, the Commission holds hearings, makes recommendations, reviews existing permits and administers subdivision and zoning provisions.
The commission is made up of three members representing the City of Kodiak and four members representing the Kodiak Island Borough as a whole. Cross’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2022, and Paulson’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Cross served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for almost four years as a representative of the Kodiak Island Borough. During his interview at the Dec. 7 City Council Work Session, he said that he wanted to switch to representing the city, to better reflect where he resides. Cross works as a forest engineer for the Afognak Nativ Corp.
Paulson is an outpatient manager at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and attended the United States Naval Academy where he received a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. During his interview at the Dec. 7 City Council Work Session, Paulson emphasized his ability to mediate disagreements, but stated that he otherwise had no experience in planning and zoning.
“I am excited to be on the Planning and Zoning [Commission],” Paulson said. “I graduated here in 2008 and, after being gone for 10 years, I just moved back this year with my wife and kids and we’re happy to be a part of Kodiak again.”
Cross could not be reached for comment.
Paulson will be stepping into the spot that was previously held by Sarah Harrington, who did not run for re-election, and Cross will be filling a vacant seat. Alan Schmidt serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, representing the city.
The Borough Assembly is scheduled to appoint two people to the commission later this week.
