The U.S. Department of Defense will be providing medical care as a part of its Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training Program May 4-13 in Kodiak and May 3-13 in the villages, according to a release from the Kodiak Island Borough School District. Alongside them will be health care providers from the Kodiak Area Native Association.
There will be free medical, dental, optometry and veterinary services available. There will also be physical therapy and podiatry specialty services in the city of Kodiak from Arctic Care medical providers for people with referrals.
Members of the Arctic Care 2022 team in Kodiak will be sleeping and eating in the Kodiak High School gym, auxiliary gym space and cafeteria. They will be separate from students, according to the release.
“KIBSD is proud to offer its support to the Arctic Care 2022 program,” the release stated.
The services provided by the team in Kodiak will take place in the following areas:
• Wellness exams; physicals; physical therapy; podiatry special services; dental exams, extractions and fillings; eye exams; eye prescriptions and glasses. These services will be provided at the National Guard Armory at 125 Powell Ave.
• Veterinary Services, which consist of vaccinations, spaying and neutering, exams and routine care will be offered at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Physical therapy and podiatry services are only available in Kodiak.
The Arctic team will be in Karluk May 3-6, Akhiok May 4-6, Larsen Bay May 4-6, Port Lions May 6-12, Old Harbor May 8-12, and in Ouzinkie May 8-12, according to KANA. The services will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through KANA’s website, www.KodiakHealthcare.org.
People can call either KANA at 907-487-9870 or the school district’s central office at 907-486-7550 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.