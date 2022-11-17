The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its holiday decorating contest for the third straight year.
The contest is free to enter and open to all Kodiak businesses, and winners get prizes ranging in value from $225 to $550 in addition to the pride that comes from making Kodiak a more festive place for the holidays.
“We enjoy doing the holiday business decorating contest,” said Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Kodiak chamber. “It brings out the holiday spirit. I think everybody enjoys doing it.”
Participating businesses need to email the Kodiak chamber at chamber@kodiakchamber.com by 5 pm Dec. 1 to let it know your company plans to participate.
Companies have until noon on Dec. 5 to display all their decorations for judging. Photos of company displays will be on the chamber’s website — kodiakchamber.org — no later than Dec. 7, and winners will be announced on Dec. 14.
Lowmaster said chamber judges will be looking at how companies decorate their outside spaces, entry ways and foyer areas. Companies do not need to decorate their entire workspaces.
“We want to make it where people can come into your business and see a little bit more of your business,” Lowmaster said.
The chamber will choose a Champion Winner, which will get a free half-page ad in the 2023 Relocation Guide (a $550 value) if the winner is a chamber member. If the winning company is not a chamber member, it will receive a one-year chamber membership and an ad in the relocation guide.
Companies will also have the chance to compete for the People’s Choice award by getting Kodiak residents to like their decorations as shown on the chamber’s website.
If the winning People’s Choice company is a chamber member it will receive an ad in the 2023 Relocation Guide valued at $325, and if the winning company is not a chamber member it will receive a one-year chamber membership.
