The Kodiak History Museum is taking a new approach to its exhibits. Going forward, the museum will be creating more temporary exhibits based on recommendations from the public.
Its next temporary exhibit, which will be put on display in August, will be the first exhibit created based on public proposals, Curator Lynn Walker said.
“We recognize that KHM is a place to tell Kodiak’s stories, and who is better equipped to tell Kodiak’s stories than Kodiakans themselves?” Walker said. “In doing so, we hope to provide space in our museum for groups that are under-recognized in our museum and Kodiak community.”
In the past, the museum has been perceived as a “Russian museum,” Walker said. The building the museum is located in was built as a part of the Russian effort to colonize the island, according to Walker. The majority of information in the museum is about the 1964 earthquake and tsunami, and events before that, she said.
However, the history of this island is far more extensive than that, so the museum is taking steps to reflect that, she said.
“We are really trying to become a space where Kodaik can come to us, propose an exhibit and see their stories shown in their exhibits,” Walker said. “We recognize that history is in the making every day and that a lot of contemporary issues in our community stem from other historical events.”
The people who propose exhibits will also be consulted in creating them, as will other members of the community.
Currently, the Kodiak History Museum has a temporary exhibit called, “Hunt, Fish, Gather, Grow: Exploring Food Security in Kodiak,” which will remain on display until April 23. The exhibit is about what food security entails, and how to work with local producers and organizations to achieve food security, according to the Kodiak History Museum website. The museum will include the impact of socio-economic status, supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic on food security.
This is the museums’ second temporary exhibit and its first step toward adopting a temporary exhibit model based around social justice, according to Walker. Its first temporary exhibit was “Hold. An Introduction to Mindfulness,” which was a digital display that ran in 2020, according to Walker.
The public proposals will be evaluated and chosen by the museum’s staff and created with the partners that are listed in the proposals, according to Walker. All of the stories, images and items will be chosen by the partners outlined in the proposal.
The temporary exhibit program for 2022 is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Anyone interested in submitting a proposal should contact Walker at curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.com. The deadline to submit a proposal is May 1.
