Kodiakans may need to batten down the hatches tonight after the National Weather Service Anchorage office issued a high wind warning for Kodiak Island from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a forecaster with the National Weather Service, the storm system is coming from the Alaska Peninsula and circulating through Bristol Bay.
"We are expecting very strong winds to blow across Kodiak Island, with winds peaking in the overnight hours and subsiding Friday morning," the forecaster said. The strongest winds are expected to hit the city of Kodiak between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Sustained winds are expected to be between 35 and 55 mph, with gusts between 65 and 80 mph, according to the weather advisory.
"We are expecting localized blizzard conditions and minimal visibility mostly mainly around the southern and western areas of the island," the forecaster said.
The villages of Karluk, Larsen Bay and Akhiok would see brief periods of blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions.
The National Weather Service advises residents to secure loose objects and prepare for power outages, be careful driving and check National Weather Service Anchorage for latest updates.
