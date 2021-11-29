Bycatch, or seafood that is caught but cannot be sold, is one of the most complicated issues in Alaska’s fisheries.
There is a lot of debate over what can or should be done about it, or if it’s even a problem. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy decided to create the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force to answer some of these questions.
“It’s imperative that the state’s fisheries are managed in a way that ensures their success for future generations,” said Dunleavy in a press release. “By bringing together stakeholders, to include sport and commercial fishermen, federal and state fisheries managers, lawmakers, and the general public, this task force will provide valuable recommendations to help better understand and address the issues of bycatch.”
Critics have questioned whether or not this task force is even necessary. Fisheries Policy Director for the Alaska Marine Conservation Council and Kodiak based fisherman Theresa Peterson is torn on the idea.
“I believe the current administration (already) has the tools to address and minimize bycatch of species important to Alaskans if they choose to represent Alaskans,” Peterson said.
Bycatch exists in all types of fisheries, including commercial sport and substience, but most of the discussion about bycatch centers around trawlers. Trawlers have the most bycatch, by far. Trawlers caught 92 million pounds of bycatch in 2020, according to the presentation that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang made to the Alaska State House of Representatives Fisheries Committee earlier this month. In comparison, pot gear fishermen caught 3.3 million pounds of bycatch and hook and line fishermen caught 38.5 million pounds that year.
“While it may be true that these types of choices (that address bycatch) will potentially result in less harvest opportunities to trawlers who have bycatch issues, the State has the power now to stand up to Alaskans now without a task force,” Peterson said.
There are concerns that bycatch depletes salmon populations before they return to the rivers where they lay eggs. This summer, subsistence salmon fishing along the Yukon River was cancelled, because of low populations of Chinook and chums salmon. One theory to explain this population crash is bycatch, but that is hard to prove.
“[Bycatch] obviously is a big issue because of the tremendous numbers [of salmon] that are being taken, especially king salmon (Chinook) and chum,” Patrick Holmes, a member of the Kodiak/Aleutians Subsistence Advisory Council said. “It seems to be quite a point of passion on both sides, both from a salmon side and a trawler side, on interceptions of Chinook and chum salmon… but it’s complicated.”
There are many factors that impact lower fish stock, including climate change, which causes populations to move into different locations and may impact the size and health of a species that are being harvested.
This year, there was a massive crash of the red king crab and snow crab stock in the Bering Sea. One theory proposed to explain this cause is that, as waters get warmer, crabs are moving further north, out of these areas.
Some people don’t think bycatch is a problem at all.
“I don’t see where the issue is except to say — to be fair to the public — you’re getting a lot of changes in the ecosystem that are affecting certain direct fisheries,” Executive Director of the Alaska Groundfish Data Bank Julie Bonney said. “People are panicking because their resources are collapsing. They don’t know how to fix it [so they blame bycatch] when in reality, if you shut down all the fishery… you won’t fix the problems.”
Despite this belief, Bonney thinks that this task force might be a good thing. The task force can come up with ways to respond to the problems that are often attributed to bycatch, she said.
Rebecca Skinner, the executive director of the Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association, also thinks the task force has the potential to serve Alaska, but she’s unsure about what the task force will be doing. The actual guidelines for what the task force will do is vague, she said.
In the Administrative Order to create this task force, Dunleavy stated that the task force will: “1.Study what impacts bycatch has on fisheries; 2. Evaluate and recommend policies informed by a better understanding of the issue of bycatch of high-value Alaska fishery resources; 3. Ensure state agencies are leveraging available resources to better understand the issue of bycatch; 4. Utilize the best available science to inform policymakers and the public about these issues.”
The administration has not issued any followup statement elaborating on the role of the taskforce.
“Hopely, early on the task force will come up with a clearly stated goal and approach,” Skinner said. “Then create an opportunity for additional stakeholders [who are not members of the task force] to be involved.”
