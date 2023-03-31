It’s been 121 days since the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force submitted its report to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and was, by law, disbanded.
But that end has turned into the beginning of a continuing process by the governor’s office and the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to keep alive efforts to tackle the politically sensitive, potentially expensive and possibly divisive issue of what to do to reduce the state’s unwanted catch.
Today, a group of six members from that initial bycatch task force, including Kodiak resident and third-generation fisherman Linda Kozak, will be meeting for the first time as part of a three-year effort to carry that work forward.
The group was announced on March 10 by Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.
“There will be policy discussions,” Kozak said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror earlier this week. “But they will be all relating to how we better address bycatch. It’s so important for us to carry on the work of the task force.
“There’s a lot of work to do. The goal is, the plan is, and the commissioner stated … that we would be working on ways to implement the recommendations.”
The Bycatch Advisory Council does not have regulatory authority, so everything it recommends will go through Vincent-Lang’s office and then to the governor.
Other advisory council members — all of whom served on the bycatch task force — are:
• Karma Ulvi, who serves as the subsistence representative from a Yukon River community. She is the chief of the Native Village of Eagle and the Tribal Administrator with Tanana Chiefs Conference.
• Brian Gabriel, who represents a coastal Alaskan community and has been mayor for the city of Kenai since 2016. He was on the Kenai City Council for six years prior to that.
• Stephanie Madsen, who represents the trawl sector and is executive director for the At-Sea Processors Association. She is a former chair of the council and currently serves on the council’s ecosystem committee.
• John Jensen, who has more than a half-century of experience in Alaska’s commercial fishing industry. He is serving his seventh term on the Alaska Board of Fisheries and was appointed to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council in 2018.
• Kevin Delaney, who represents personal use and sport fishers and is the founder of Delaney Outdoors, a fishery consulting firm he opened in 2010. He was director of the Division of Sport Fish for the Fish & Game from 2005 to 2010.
In today’s meeting, Kozak said the group will determine a governing structure for itself. The group is required to meet three to four times a year, at a minimum, according to Commissioner Order No. 1.
All meetings, most of which will be held virtually as a cost-saving measure, will be subject to the Open Meetings Act. Records of proceeds will be subject to the same availability as other documents under the Public Records Act, according to the commissioner’s order.
The group will be required to file a report annually with Vincent-Lang.
Kozak said there will be significant amounts of time made available for public comment, which is a process she said that guided the bycatch task force’s work.
“The Bycatch Advisory Council wants to hear from the public,” she said. “What bothers me a lot is when people complain about something but they don’t engage when they have the opportunity to give input. We continue to look to the public to help us as we work through these issues.”
In its report made public last November, the bycatch task force made recommendations in the following areas:
• State engagement: How could the state do a better job in engaging with the public on bycatch?
• Research: How could the state develop research ideas? How could the industry and government agencies be encouraged to develop cooperative research? How could fisheries cooperate with other agencies and organizations?
• Management: The task force came up with 17 recommendations in this area.
So this is the starting point for the Bycatch Advisory Council.
“We will look at the governor’s task force recommendations and advise the state on how to implement them,” Kozak said, revealing her eagerness to get started. “It’s been an issue that I’ve worked on for many years, and I thought ‘What a unique opportunity for me to get engaged in addressing it.’”
