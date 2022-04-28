Judy Hamilton and Janelle Solinger have purchased the former Strawberry Fields nursery on Mill Bay Road and renamed it Rooted.
Since the new year, the owner of Strawberry Fields has been transitioning away from the business, and Hamilton and Solinger have been stepping up, said Hamilton, who worked at Strawberry Fields for nine years.
“This is Kodiak’s only local nursery, and this has been here for a long time,” Hamilton said. “We’re happy to carry it on.”
All of Rooted’s plants are grown from seeds or cuttings. That means when shipments from the mainland are delayed, they still have stock, Hamilton said. It also increases the food security on the island, she said.
Food security is something both Solinger and Hamilton care about.
“I have a passion for growing food and making sure that people have access to healthy food that’s grown locally,” Solinger said.
Solinger’s interest in planting began when she was growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She brought that passion with her when she came to Kodiak in 2016 to work on Bounty Farm. After coming to the island to work, she decided to stay.
Hamilton first got interested in planting after she had her child, Oskar. She started to focus a lot on where her child’s food was coming from, which is what led her to planting, she said.
Planting isn’t just for food. Both Hamilton and Solinger’s favorite things to grow are tulips. They are pretty to look at and they smell nice, Hamilton said. In general, they just make people happy, Solinger said.
Tulips are one of the many flowers and decorative plants that are sold at Rooted.
All of their plants are grown with organic methods, even though they are not certified organic, Hamilto said. This is important because it keeps people healthy, as well as the land and the sea.
