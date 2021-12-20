Last week, Kodiak police officer Shane Parker woke from a slumber on his living room couch to take his son to school. A typical morning until he got into his vehicle and looked down his long, icy driveway.
What he saw at the end of the Monashka Bay driveway was his 2020 Ford Expedition police rig — passenger-side wheels in the air — hanging off a small cliff. Not the place he left it two hours earlier after getting off shift.
Parker tossed his phone to his son and asked him to watch footage from a surveillance camera to see what had happened.
“All I heard him saying was, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,” Parker said.
The police vehicle used Parker’s driveway as a winter Slip-N’-Slide. It inched out of the elevated parking space off to the side of the main driveway, then went reverse down the driveway, about 120 feet before coming to a rest.
Parker posted the video — complete with fitting background music — to his Facebook page on Dec. 12. The 1-minute, 15-second clip has been viewed 13,000 times and shared 142 times. It is the most viewed video Parker — an active photographer and videographer — has posted.
“I went to the post office the other day, and some random person that I didn’t even know told me that they watched my video,” he said. “I am appreciative that everybody is taking the opportunity to watch it.”
The video begins with Parker walking up to his porch and entering his house after a 12-hour shift. The Expedition starts moving 50 seconds into the video. The wild, entertaining ride lasts 15 seconds.
“I left the video long so you could really see the time frame. I could have cut it, but I wanted the exact time from when I left the video until the time it rolled,” Parker said. “I thought the music added some pizzazz to it.”
There has been plenty of feedback: Why isn’t the driveway sanded to haven’t you heard of studded tires. Parker’s response: “I’ve tried it all.”
“The degree of incline in my driveway was no match for studs and a parking brake,” laughed Parker.
The driveway also was no match for Parker.
A few days before the runaway cop car incident happened, Parker slid partway down the driveway after stepping off his porch, sending the freshly poured glass of Pepsi flying. That clip, also posted to Facebook, has 2,000 views.
After dropping his son off at school, Parker returned to the scene of the crime and called his lieutenant, who drove over to investigate the accident. RC Enterprises pulled the cop vehicle out of the ditch and the lieutenant drove it to public works. After a thorough investigation, the Expedition — not damaged — was returned to Parker later in the day.
“I was informed I needed to keep my patrol vehicle parked at the end of my driveway and not to pull it into my driveway until the end of the winter,” said Parker, a Kodiak officer since 2017. “Now I have to walk down the driveway and risk falling like in my first video.”
