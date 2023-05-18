Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center

Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center

Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center recently came close to being shut down because of the need for critical repairs to meet regulatory standards. As a result, hospital management is requesting that the Kodiak Island Borough adopt a different method for approving hospital capital requests going forward.

“Health care is one of the most heavily regulated and scrutinized industries in the United States, and our [accrediting bodies] do not accept excuses,” Hospital Administrator Karl Hertz said during last Thursday’s Assembly work session. “When we fail to meet regulatory standards, they have the power to revoke our accreditation and essentially close our hospital.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.