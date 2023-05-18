Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center recently came close to being shut down because of the need for critical repairs to meet regulatory standards. As a result, hospital management is requesting that the Kodiak Island Borough adopt a different method for approving hospital capital requests going forward.
“Health care is one of the most heavily regulated and scrutinized industries in the United States, and our [accrediting bodies] do not accept excuses,” Hospital Administrator Karl Hertz said during last Thursday’s Assembly work session. “When we fail to meet regulatory standards, they have the power to revoke our accreditation and essentially close our hospital.”
Providence leases the hospital and its long-term care buildings from the Kodiak Island Borough.
The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations surveyed the hospital facilities several weeks ago and found its fire and smoke dampers not to be up to standards, according to Director of Engineering and Facilities Dave Conrad. The facility was issued a 45-day waiver to correct the issue or risk being closed.
The dampers had first been inspected and identified as needing maintenance about four years ago, according to comments at a Health Facilities Advisory Board meeting. (The newly created Health Facilities Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly to get more timely information on the condition of health care facility capital projects.)
Smoke dampers are connected to the hospital’s HVAC system and are designed to close when the fire alarms go off to prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout the facility.
“The way that procurement is currently set up is that the Kodiak Island Borough manager has the authority to sign for items that are below $25,000. … Items above that go to the Assembly for approval,” Borough Manager Aimee Williams told KDM in an email. “There has been discussion in past meetings of raising that amount to $50,000, and with the PKIMC issue the amount was suggested to be raised to $150,000 for enterprise funds.”
The hospital paid for the repairs rather than waiting for the borough to be able to make the deadline.
“Regulations have changed overtime, requiring updates or modifications to the facilities, and because we sometimes have to move faster than the traditional borough business allows, Providence has invested millions in Kodiak’s hospital and assets we do not own,” Hertz said.
The Assembly is scheduled to reimburse Providence for more than $111,000 worth of repairs to the dampers during tonight’s regular meeting.
Issues like this will continue to occur unless the Borough Assembly decides to make changes to the way the hospital is able to receive funding for critical repairs.
“My ask of the Assembly is to reimburse Providence through the use of the repair or replace funds for these investments, and establish a different methodology for approving hospital capital requests in the future,” Hertz said.
This isn’t the first time something like this has occurred. In the last few months repairs to the hospital’s aging HVAC system and its fuel tanks have required repairs with similar reimbursement complications. It could take the borough several weeks to approve high-dollar items.
