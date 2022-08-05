A forward-operating helicopter crew from USCG Air Station Kodiak will be recognized by the Coast Guard Foundation later this month for an amazing rescue made last fall near Dutch Harbor.
Lt. Commander John Filipowicz served as pilot on the mission; Lt. Alex Martfeld was co-pilot; Aviation Maintenance Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Sandberg was flight mechanic, and Aviation Survival Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Burke was the rescue swimmer.
The crew rescued an injured member of the F/V Patricia Lee last Oct. 19, according to information supplied by the Coast Guard Foundation. The fisherman had internal bleeding due to an injury on deck.
Despite severe turbulence, snow squalls and winds gusting up to 60 knots, the Kodiak air crew was able to fly more than 200 nautical miles from its forward position in Cordova and arrived on scene with only 20 minutes of fuel remaining.
The Patricia Lee was pitching and rolling in 18- to 20-foot seas, which resulted in challenging hoist conditions, while the pilot attempted to maintain position between two masts.
The rescue swimmer overcame large waves that were crashing over the deck of the Patricia Lee as he prepared to get the injured fisherman on the hoist.
The air crew returned to Dutch Harbor with only four minutes of fuel remaining.
Neither members of the crew or others in Kodiak who were familiar with the rescue could be reached for comment on Thursday.
Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation, made this statement via email: “The mission of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard involves selflessness and bravery, sometimes in the face of great danger. This crew’s professionalism and dedication is inspiring. It gives us great pride to recognize their actions.”
The Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch featured the rescue in a recent episode.
The awards ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Anchorage. Admiral Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, and Rear Admiral Nathan Moore, Coast Guard District 17 commander, are among those planning to attend.
During the Coast Guard’s last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the USCG region that includes Kodiak participated in 553 search and rescues, saved 253 lives and assisted another 778 people, according to information previously supplied via email by Paul Webb, the search and rescue specialist at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau, which includes Kodiak.
The Coast Guard maintains two air stations in Alaska, including the one in Kodiak, and three small-boat stations. Combined, these five units are required to maintain a 24/7 search-and-rescue response. In addition, Coast Guard Cutters on patrol are also required to be in constant search-and-rescue readiness mode.
