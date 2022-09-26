Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from Cort Neff, who is running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Q: The last two managers have been let go — the last one in less than a year’s time. What changes, if any, need to be made to the structure of the borough manager’s job and/or its relationship with the Assembly so that person can succeed?
A: Who can say with certainty what has caused this to happen? Hiring locally would help greatly, as locals would have a better understanding how well the salary would stretch and multiple other factors of living in Kodiak.
Q: The Assembly has been talking about raising the wages of borough employees for much of the year. What is your position, and if you’re in favor of increased wages how should they be paid for?
A: Keeping quality employees long term is very important, so I am in favor of increasing the pay scale. It is my belief that this can be done without raising taxes or cutting positions as the current budget stands.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the Borough Assembly play in finding a solution to this problem?
A. Leasing of the old mental health structure to a cannery for employee housing would be a good start. I would like to see more borough land become available for sale, and to encourage other major property owners to sell property for residential at reasonable prices.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for Kodiak Island Borough funding next year?
A. Focusing on spending more conservatively — on need rather than wants — would be my suggestion.
Q: If the Kodiak Island Borough needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: Reducing spending, if given only those two choices.
Q: If cuts in the Kodiak Island Borough budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: There is potential for cost increases to be countered by increasing efficiency and eliminating waste. Good environments can be created for a growing economy to bring more tax revenue without increasing taxes.
Q: Kodiak Island Borough’s population has dropped by 12.6%, or 1,852 people, since its peak in 1994. How much, if any, does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly do to try to stop the decline?
A. The reasons people leave vary greatly — a few being the cost of living, taxes, isolation, and of course, the weather. Since 1994 we have sustained the loss of Jackson’s trailer court and do have a shortage of affordable property and rentals, while having also developed a substantial amount of residential and rental properties. Keeping taxes low, regulations minimal, and our infrastructure sound can go a long way toward fostering healthy economic growth. In terms of isolation factors, strongly lobbying the state for dependable and affordable ferry service should be crucial, and this should naturally draw more tourism and other local business opportunities.
Q: What should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: People deciding not to return are making informed decisions for various reasons. I do not consider this a responsibility addressable by the Borough Assembly.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly doing its best work in regard to how it serves Kodiak residents?
A. Maintaining the infrastructure.
Q: What should be the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s top priority for the next five years?
A: Five year plan — accomplishing the government mandates for public infrastructure and education in an affordable and quality manner.
