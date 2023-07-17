Vertigo Air

Screenshot

A screenshot of the Vertigo Air Taxi plane that crashed near Old Harbor on July 2. The photo was included in the National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report. 

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that the pilot of the plane that crashed outside of Old Harbor thought he was in a “downdraft condition” and did not have enough altitude to turn from the rising terrain.

As a result, the pilot selected an area of mountainous, uneven, alder-covered terrain to make what the pilot is calling a forced landing, according to the preliminary NTSB report.

