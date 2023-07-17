A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that the pilot of the plane that crashed outside of Old Harbor thought he was in a “downdraft condition” and did not have enough altitude to turn from the rising terrain.
As a result, the pilot selected an area of mountainous, uneven, alder-covered terrain to make what the pilot is calling a forced landing, according to the preliminary NTSB report.
This initial report was based on an interview with the pilot describing the events leading up to the July 2 crash.
The aircraft that crashed was one of two Vertigo Air Taxi airplanes taking off within minutes of each other to take about a dozen passengers from the Kodiak Sportsman’s Lodge to Kodiak.
The airplane involved in the crash departed from Old Harbor Airport at about 3:04 p.m. carrying the pilot, four passengers, and their baggage back to Kodiak.
Rod Murdock, owner of Alpha Appliance Repair in Kodiak, and Byron Chitwood, former mayor of Greenville, Texas, died in the crash. Chitwood’s two sons were also on board the plane and sustained injuries during the crash.
The pilot told the NTSB that while maneuvering the plane to gain altitude, the airplane would not climb. During the crash, the airplane struck two mountainous spurs before coming to rest on a third. The airplane wreckage came to rest at an elevation of about 750 feet above measured sea level, in an area of thick, alder-covered terrain, according to the report.
The plane crashed near High Pass Ridge about 6 minutes after take-off.
An initial on-scene wreckage examination revealed no pre-accident anomalies. However, a detailed post recovery airframe and engine examination are pending.
The final report on the crash may take a year before being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.