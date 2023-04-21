Stick Pull

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

NYO athletes practice the Eskimo Stick Pull (top and bottom) during a Tuesday practice at Kodiak High School. 

 Lev Oswell

Kodiak is taking a team of high schoolers to Anchorage for the state NYO Games, previously known as the Native Youth Olympics, for the first time in years.

The three-day event started Thursday and runs through Saturday.

