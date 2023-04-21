Kodiak is taking a team of high schoolers to Anchorage for the state NYO Games, previously known as the Native Youth Olympics, for the first time in years.
The three-day event started Thursday and runs through Saturday.
The NYO Games are comprised of 11 events based on the games that past generations of Alaska Native people would have played as ways to test their ability to do everything from hunt and endure to survive and increase strength. Agility and the balance of mind and body are also tested.
Many of the eight Kodiak students currently with the team gained an interest from older siblings who had participated in the NYO Games in prior years.
“It’s [about] relating, and I’m Native myself and I’ve heard a lot about it...,” sophomore Triston Simeonoff said. “We watch each other, and then we see how we could help each other get better.”
Simeonoff’s family and friends have been supporting him. The best piece of advice he’s received? “It’s not a competition against everyone else; it’s a competition against yourself.”
Events include the Alaskan High Kick, the Eskimo Stick Pull, the Seal Hop and the Indian Stick Pull. Students from Kodiak expressed interest and will be participating in a variety of events, including the different high kicks, wrist carry and scissor broad jumping events.
Coach Matt Neagley hasn’t seen the team participate in the state games since he started coaching the team in 2017.
“This is highlighting an historical, cultural, key aspect of Alaska history, and [is keeping alive] the indigenous culture,” Neagley said.
“For our athletes, this is the first time they’ve been introduced to [Native Youth Olympics] and they have learned about the specific events that they’re going to compete in, and I’ve been very pleased with our team,” Neagley said.
The events are being held at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus.
“I think once we get done with the state competition and our athletes recognize... what that experience is like, I think they’re going to come back as motivated as ever to continue,” Neagley said.
Junior Angus Bruce won’t be participating in the state games this year, but still takes part in the team and uses it to enhance his leadership skills.
“I like to set an example for my peers, lead people, and influence them to join or be their best selves,” Bruce said in an interview with KDM.
Next year, Bruce plans on not playing soccer so he can fully participate with the local NYO team and travel with them to future state games.
“I’ve really taken to appreciating the cultures and backgrounds of those around me, particularly Native Alaskans,” Bruce said.
The team is currently only open to grades 9-12 in Kodiak, but it could be expanded in the future.
NYO Games is continuing to grow in Kodiak, and at all levels people can start to participate, Neagley said, adding: “And so where we go from here, after the season, I think is really looking to grow the program.”
