Legislators are doubling down on efforts to combat food insecurity in the state.
The Alaska Grown Caucus, which formed on Wednesday, was created with the intention of increasing the amount of food that Alaskans get from instate sources by supporting farmers, fishers, mariculture participants and food processors, according to Rep. Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage), one of the founders of the caucus.
Workforce shortages in the Lower 48 have left grocery store shelves empty, according to Tarr. And just as food is getting more scarce, it is costing more to import things, Rep. George Rauscher (R-Sutton), another caucus founder, said in a news release.
These problems are only exacerbated on islands like Kodiak, according to Tarr.
“If it doesn’t get to the Port of Alaska first, it’s not going to Kodiak,” she said.
Islands like Kodiak are significantly impacted by scarcity, but also have a lot to offer to fight food insecurity in the state. Fish is a vital source of protein that plays an important role in feeding Alaskans, Tarr said.
“When we think of Alaska-grown and food security, we’re thinking about opportunities in mariculture,” she said.
The state needs to continue its success in managing the fisheries, Tarr said. What this means is working with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and supporting them even when they make tough decisions, like closing fisheries for a season, she said. Fisheries need to be run in a sustainable manner in order to support the people who depend on them, both for their diets and their jobs, she said.
In addition to the ADF&G, the caucus will be looking at different organizations that represent stakeholders in fisheries, such as salmon fishers and crabbers, Tarr said.
This is far from the first time that the state Legislature has tried to support fisheries. One of the most recent attempts happened last year, when Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) tried to push for a bill that would support shellfish enhancement projects. It passed through the House of Representatives but never made it to the floor of the Senate.
In addition to Tarr and Rauscher, Sen. Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) and Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) founded the Alaska Grown Caucus. The hope is that by having senators and representatives work together, legislation can pass with more ease, according to Tarr.
There is a financial aspect in the movement toward buying food from inside the state. Across the board, Alaskans import 95% of their food, according to numbers released by the Alaska Grown Caucus. Alaskans spend billions of dollars on food every year, so if the amount of food grown in-state were to rise by even one percentage point, that would be hundreds of millions of dollars that would be kept in the state economy, Tarr said.
The quickest way to grow the Alaskan economy is by investing state-based food, Rauscher said at the caucus’ first meeting on Wednesday.
“There has been a lot of issues that the legislature has struggled to find common ground on, but this is not one of them,” Tarr said.
