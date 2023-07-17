The Kodiak Police Department has located the vehicle and the driver from Saturday night's hit and run that left Vanessa Malutin-McCormick dead.
The accident happened during the tsunami warning evacuation Saturday night. Kodiak police reported a fatal vehicle accident near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road at approximately 11:20 p.m.
The hit-and-run report came from multiple 911 calls indicating that a person appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Kodiak police were able to locate the vehicle in question on the night of the accident after piecing together clues from the scene of the collision. The police department was able to contact the driver of the vehicle on Sunday.
The driver’s name has not been released, and the driver did not face any charges as a result of the accident as of noon Monday, but the collision is still under investigation, according to KPD.
Several witnesses have come forward, and the police department is currently verifying the information provided.
“We have a story, but we have to prove and disprove a lot of things still,” police spokesman Lt. Francis de la Fuente told KDM.
A Kodiak resident was able to provide KPD with peripheral video of the vehicle passing along the roadway. No video has yet come forward of the actual collision, according to the police department.
The Kodiak Police Department thanked the public for its help providing information and video assisting in the investigation, and the police department is “proud of the guys that were able to locate that truck that same night,” Fuente said.
A GoFundMe for Malutin-McCormick has been set up and shared on various Kodiak Facebook pages. The page had raised more than $1,700 as of Monday morning.
“Vanessa… will never be forgotten!” Barbe Wolkoff wrote on Facebook. “Personality bigger than life and a heart to match! Sorry we never got to the date night for summer, girlfriend.”
“I will miss seeing her bright beautiful smiling face around town, what a big hearted lady she was,” Tara Olson wrote on Facebook.
Anybody else who witnessed the collision is encouraged to speak with the Kodiak Police Department. An on-duty officer is available at 907-486-8000.
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake 55 miles south of Sand Point triggered emergency warnings in Kodiak and the Alaska Peninsula late Saturday night.
In Kodiak, the tsunami warning turned into an advisory, and the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center gave the all-clear by 1 a.m. Sunday.
