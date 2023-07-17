Hit and run flowers

KDM photo

Flowers were left at the edge of the road in memory of Vanessa Malutin-McCormick, who was left dead late Saturday night during a hit-and-run accident near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road.

The Kodiak Police Department has located the vehicle and the driver from Saturday night's hit and run that left Vanessa Malutin-McCormick dead.

The accident happened during the tsunami warning evacuation Saturday night. Kodiak police reported a fatal vehicle accident near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road at approximately 11:20 p.m.

