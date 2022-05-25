The Kodiak Island Borough will be moving around some of its dumpsters in the coming days, according to Dave Conrad, the director of the Engineering and Facilities Department at the Kodiak Island Borough.
Kodiak Island Borough will put a new dumpster next to the burned and logged area of Chiniak for Chiniak residents, he said. This came at the request of residents of Chiniak, he said.
The current Chiniak dumpster is located near Chiniak School. This past year, for the first time since Conrad joined the Engineering and Facilities Department, the Kodiak Island Borough has sent out several alerts of bear sightings nearby the area, he said. As soon as this became a problem, the borough staff determined that it was unacceptable to have bears in the same areas where school children are, he said.
“It’s public safety,” Conrad said. “We all make trash, but we all need to think about keeping people safe, especially the children at the school.”
The Selief dumpster is another one notorious for bear visits, Conrad said. This is a hazard to both the residents who live near it and the surrounding wetlands, where loose garbage gets into. There are less people in the Dark Lake Ballfield and trash is less likely to fall into water sources.
That is why this dumpster will be moved as well. It will be relocated down the road from the Russian Ridge Trailhead at the west end of Beaver Lake, where it is now, to the Dark Lake Ballfield area behind Safeway, Conrad said. This move will be completed by May 31.
In addition to moving the dumpsters, the borough will also add additional roll offs for the Kalsin Bay area and Chiniak ahead of the holiday weekend, he said. These roll offs are places for hikers, campers and any other visitor out on the road to place their trash in.
These aren’t the only upcoming changes that will be happening to waste management on the island. Two large project will happen at the landfill this summer: the borough will be permanently closing and sealing off a portion of the original landfill pile and temporarily closing the top of the old landfill to limit the amount of rainwater that goes through the buried solid waste; and expanding the current facilities to help clean the leachate liquid, or water that has passed through the ground and reemerged with material it seeped through, that is treated in at the landfill.
The former project has already begun, and the latter is scheduled to start in the summer and is predicted to take about a year to finish, Conrad said.
The rules of trash disposal are not changing: residential customers still get 260 pounds of free trash per six days at the landfill, Conrad said. People are also — still — discouraged from throwing away large items at dumpsters, because it puts an undue burden on workers to bring them to landfill, he said. Conrad asks that people recycle items, and cardboard in particular, at the Threshold Recycling to reduce the volume that it takes up in the landfill.
These decisions were made in part by the Solid Waste Advisory Board. The advisory board makes recommendations on how to improve trash handling, disposal and recycling on the island. SWAB meets on the last Wednesday of every month and is scheduled to meet tonight at 5:15 in the Borough Assembly Chamber Room.
