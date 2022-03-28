The Emergency Services Council has decided to stop regular reporting of Kodiak COVID data as the numbers have declined, but the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services still has the island under what it considers “high alert.”
The DHSS alert level was based on the number of COVID cases, according to a data summary the department released Friday. DHSS reported there were 19 diagnosed cases of COVID — the equivalent of 150 cases per 100,000 people — on the island between March 13 and March 19.
DHSS and the Emergency Operations Center’s case count have been different for months. Even though they both collect data from health care providers on the island, the state and the EOC process that data in different ways, Meagan Christiansen told the KDM in a past interview. Christiansen handles special projects for the Kodiak Island Borough.
The Kodiak Public Health Office started moving into another space, according to the Emergency Operations Center’s report on March 18. The EOC did not have access to its normal communication lines during the week of March 14, according to the report.
Kodiak has a lower rate of infection than the rest of Alaska, the Department of Health reported. Statewide, there are 180 infections per 100,000, according to the DHSS.
Across Alaska, the rate of COVID infections has plateaued in the last two weeks. However, because of delayed reporting, it is not always apparent what the actual week-over-week COVID case count is.
In the largest boroughs in the state — the Municipality of Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and the City and Borough of Juneau — the number of reported COVID cases remained relatively consistent between March 6 and 12, and March 13 and 19, the DHSS reported. This isn’t the case in many regions outside of these regions: many boroughs have an obvious upward or downward trend in COVID cases, but statewide there are high levels of transmissibility, according to the Department of Health.
OH NO the cold is back. Nobody cares anymore
