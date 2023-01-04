Murkowski

Courtesy of Lisa Murkowski’s office

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is joined by her husband Verne Martell during a ceremonial swearing-in by Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday in Washington D.C.

 SRC Studios

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was sworn in to a new term of six years on Tuesday, the first day of the 118th Congress, while the U.S. House failed to elect a speaker, delaying Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s oath of office.

Nominees for speaker, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, failed to win the required support from 218 members after three rounds of voting, which were streamed live online.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.