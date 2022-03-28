Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, came home and Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, Zoomed in for a forum at ComFish Friday afternoon. Even though the event focused on commercial fisheries, the two of them had more on their minds.
Stevens is championing the renewal of a tax rebate for processors to help them expand their processing capacity, he said. When the tax rebate was first proposed 20 years ago, it impacted salmon and herring processing. Now, Stevens wants to expand it to include pollock, cod and sablefish.
“I think it has the potential of really adding value to our seafood products,” Stevens said.
On a separate note, the Board of Fisheries is still accepting applications for board vacancies, and Stevens is confident that commercial fishermen will be able to get fair representation, he said.
After speaking on fisheries-related legislation, Stevens and Stutes went on to talk about the Permanent Fund Dividend, the Alaska Marine Highway System and educational funding.
The size of this year’s PFD has not yet been determined. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed that Alaskans receive a PFD of $3,700 this year. But Stevens and Stutes said they, along with other legislators, are worried that the amount would be too big, even in a year when oil prices are pumping extra money into the fund.
There appears to be more legislative support for a separate, as yet undetermined, “energy rebate” that would be given to Alaskans along with the PFD, Stutes said.
Even though elected officials want to increase the PFD, they need to be cautious in doing so, Stevens said. He said he is wary that Dunleavy’s proposed amount for the PFD would pull too much money from the fund and would not allow it to get it replenished for future generations.
The House majority caucus has agreed to pay Alaskans a $1,300 energy rebate, Stutes said, but has not settled on how much money should be in the PFD.
Stutes and Stevens said money currently coming out of Congress to stimulate the economy could help pump a billion dollars into the Alaska Marine Highway System over the next five years.
While the benefits to such an approach are apparent, the problem is deciding how to replace those federal dollars to keep the MHS fully funded going forward, Stutes said.
She is pushing for the state to contribute $60 million to the Marine Highway System, she said. In recent years, the annual operating costs of the Marine Highway System has been around $140 million, according to the Alaska Journal of Commerce.
The revenues made through ticket sales will be brought back into the Marine Highway System’s budget, so when the federal dollars stop coming in five years from now, the highway system won’t fall apart, Stutes said.
Congress is also planning ahead for ways to increase the Base Student Allocation overtime, according to Stutes. The hope is that forward funding educational costs will increase teacher retention and overall improve the educational system, Stutes said. Right now, there is a one-time fund of $50 million going to support BSA, but that is unsustainable.
“What concerns me about that is that one-time funding doesn’t give our schools much security,” Stutes said. “It’s great for this year, but in the next year you’ve got a hole in the budget.”
(1) comment
Gary Steven is a RINO. Spend taxpayer $$$’s
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.