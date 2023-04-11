2020 salmon harvest value

KDM file photo

Fishing boats fill St. Paul Harbor.

Throughout Kodiak’s seven main management districts, the 2023 pink salmon harvest is expected to be in the “strong” category at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022. 

Conversely, the Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor,” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022.

