Throughout Kodiak’s seven main management districts, the 2023 pink salmon harvest is expected to be in the “strong” category at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022.
Conversely, the Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor,” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022.
Local managers said fishing times and areas for sockeyes could be reduced this year due to a lack of funding for surveys.
According to the Kodiak Management Area Harvest Strategy for the 2023 Commercial Salmon Fishery, the management of major sockeye salmon runs is based on escapement and utilizes daily escapement information from salmon counting weirs on several of the larger streams.
The report says: “Due to inadequate funding for aerial surveys, escapement data for many small streams will be obtained much later in the season. Because of this lag in timing, ADF&G will employ a more conservative management approach, which includes increased closed water areas and reduced fishing time. These management actions will probably occur for systems that have the potential to be overharvested or have shown signs of overharvest in previous years.”
The 2023 Kodiak harvest projections for the three other salmon species that are taken incidentally along with pinks and sockeyes are 379,700 for cohos, 456,800 for chum salmon and approximately 8,000 for Chinook.
2022 KODIAK SALMON RECAP
For several years, fishing participation at Kodiak has declined and that held true again in 2022.
Of the 586 eligible commercial salmon permits, only 308 (52%) made commercial landings. By gear type, a total of 170 purse seiners (45% of permit holders), 137 set gillnetters (73%) and fewer than three beach seiners made deliveries last year.
Seiners accounted for most of Kodiak’s total salmon harvest, averaging $184,714 per fished permit. Set gillnet earnings averaged $39,919 per permit while beach seine earnings were confidential.
The value of the 2022 salmon fishery to Kodiak fishermen was approximately $34.8 million, compared to over $47 million for a harvest of just over 30 million salmon in 2021.
ESTIMATED SALMON HARVEST AND VALUE BY GEAR TYPE IN THE KODIAK
MANAGEMENT AREA, 2012-2022
A breakdown of the Kodiak 2022 commercial harvest shows 11,409 Chinook salmon were caught, which was slightly above the 10-year average. The sockeye harvest of 2.36 million was slightly below that duration.
For coho salmon, for which the department no longer has funds to monitor most stocks, the 2022 catch of 88,293 silvers was the lowest in 43 years.
The 15.22 million pink salmon taken last year was also well below average, as was the catch of 550,409 chums.
In all, the total 2022 Kodiak harvest of 18.48 million fish was below both the forecast and the previous 10-year average of approximately 24.06 million fish.
Average prices paid to Kodiak salmon fishermen in 2022 were up across the board.
Here is a breakdown with comparisons to 2021: Chinook salmon fetched $2.50 per pound in 2022 compared to just 53 cents per pound in 2021. Sockeyes fetched $1.70 per pound, up from $1.47. Cohos paid out at 80 cents per pound on average, an increase from 48 cents per pound. For pink salmon, the average price last year was 40 cents per pound compared to 33 cents per pound the year before. Chums averaged 75 cents per pound in 2022, up from 33 cents per pound in 2021.
Kodiak’s salmon fishery begins with the arrival of sockeyes in early June.
ALASKA SALMON CATCHES
BOOSTED FOR 2023
Alaska salmon fishermen can expect a more bountiful harvest this year if preseason forecasts come in as called.
State managers are predicting a total 2023 Alaska commercial salmon catch of nearly 190 million fish, a 16% increase from the 163 million taken last year.
That’s according to the report just released by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game titled “Run Forecasts and Harvest Projections for 2023 Alaska Salmon Fisheries and Review of the 2022 Season.”
Alaska’s total commercial salmon catch for 2023 is expected to include 78,000 Chinook salmon, just over 48 million sockeyes, under 3 million cohos, 16 million chum salmon and more than 122 million pinks.
Compared to 2022 harvests, that adds up to nearly 53 million more pink salmon, 27 million fewer sockeyes, 1 million more cohos, and 24,000 more chums for Alaska fishermen.
The report provides forecast and harvest details for every Alaska salmon fishing region.
The exvessel, or dockside, value of Alaska’s 2022 salmon fishery topped $720 million, compared to about $644 million for the 2021 fishery.
