The Alaska Legislature adopted a budget just under 24 hours after Gov. Mike Dunleavy called for a special session to have lawmakers hash out a compromise solution.

The House voted Thursday just before 7 p.m. to accept a $6.2 billion budget that includes a $1,300 dividend for eligible Alaskans, $34 million in additional capital projects and an $84 million surplus.

