State troopers will double down through Sept. 5 to nab impaired drivers. 

Kodiak’s Alaska State Troopers detachment will have more patrols out and more eyes on the road through the rest of August and the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Trooper Sergeant Josh Boyle said Kodiak Post's 13 full-time troopers will run increased patrols to get impaired drivers off the road. “There will be increased pressure on the whole highway system in Kodiak for sure,” Boyle said.

