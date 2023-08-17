Kodiak’s Alaska State Troopers detachment will have more patrols out and more eyes on the road through the rest of August and the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
Trooper Sergeant Josh Boyle said Kodiak Post's 13 full-time troopers will run increased patrols to get impaired drivers off the road. “There will be increased pressure on the whole highway system in Kodiak for sure,” Boyle said.
The increased trooper presence is part of a statewide Alaska Department of Public Safety initiative starting today and continuing through the holiday weekend ending Sept. 5, according to a Wednesday ADPS press release. The initiative is being funded in part by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign.
“Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways starting this week and continuing through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious injury crashes. While troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts,” the release states.
“As the Labor Day holiday approaches, I want to remind everyone of the dangers of impaired driving. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal, but also irresponsible and deadly,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers.
“If you plan to drink or use drugs, make sure you have a designated driver, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get you home safely. Troopers will be conducting increased patrols throughout the holiday weekend to enforce the law and protect the public. Enjoy the holiday responsibly and help us keep our roads safe,” Hughes continued.
“The 2023 impaired driving national enforcement mobilization "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" goes into effect across the country from August 17 to September 5, 2023. One of the deadliest and most often committed, yet preventable, of crimes -- impaired driving -- has become a serious safety epidemic in our country,” the press release stated.
Troopers also are encouraging the public to participate in the initiative by submitting REDDI reports (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911 if they witness others driving dangerously, and to remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors.
“Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Alaska State Troopers encourage you to practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft,” the release states.
