The state of Alaska will move forward with construction of a replacement vessel for the aging M/V Tustumena, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Saturday while in Kodiak.
Dunleavy made the announcement at the Afognak Center on Near Island. Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson was also in attendance.
“The Tustumena is dubbed the ‘Trusty Tusty,’ but more recently it has become known as the ‘Rusty Tusty’ because it has sailed well beyond its original design life as a workhorse of the ferry system,” Dunleavy said. “It is costing as much as $2 million a year now for overhauls and recertification to keep it in service.”
The Tustumena was built in 1965, making it one of the oldest vessels in the Alaska Marine Highway System. It has undergone several overhauls in the last 20 years to ensure it continues serving the state’s south central and southern coastal communities.
The new replacement vessel will be placed out to bid in the coming months, and will take at least five years before it enters service, Dunleavy said.
“Once it is completed, the Tustumena replacement vessel will be homeported in Kodiak,” Dunleavy said.
Dunleavy said a new name will be selected from the winner of an essay contest. Alaska law, he said, requires that new vessels must be named after the state’s glaciers.
“I am committed to having a ferry system that not only connects our coastal communities but is also sustainable well into the future,” Dunleavy said.
According to Anderson, construction will be paid for by federal funding spread out over several years. It’s estimated the cost will be between $200 million and $250 million. The current design estimates placed the construction at $237 million.
While under construction, the state will continue to ensure the Tustumena continues running. The ferry is scheduled to be laid up in Seward over the winter for a $8 million federal overhaul to ensure continued service.
The construction work will include passenger and vehicle elevator upgrades, steelwork and improvements to its superstructure coating, bridge deck and interior engineering systems. The Tusty will be out of service until June 30.
“DOT is committed to keeping the Tustumena running over the next five years, so that service will continue and there won’t be a break,” Anderson said.
Once completed, the new vessel’s vehicle and passenger capacity will be a 40% increase compared to the Tustumena — from 34 to 52 vehicles and from 160 to 250 passengers, according to the Department of Transportation.
“It will be a larger vessel with increased capacity,” Anderson said. “It will also be able to make the best use of today’s modern technology, with more fuel-efficient engines and be more sustainable and operate more consistently throughout this region.”
