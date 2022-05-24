The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development deemed Kodiak an “atypical fishing town” in its May publication of the Alaska Economic Trends magazine.
“Kodiak is a very interesting economy compared to a lot of other places in the state, for a lot of reasons,” said state economist Neal Fried, who wrote a profile on Kodiak in the magazine. “First of all, on an island it’s pretty isolated geographically, but then it has this incredibly diverse fishing economy.”
Unlike most fishing towns in Alaska, Kodiak has multiple fisheries that can help boost the economy if one season happens to be a bust, Fried pointed out. One benefit of the diversified fisheries is there are almost always fish to process, which means that people on the island can stay in place and make a living working as processors, he said.
About 57% of the island’s seafood processors are permanent residents, and another 3% are Alaska residents, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported. Statewide, only 22% of seafood processors are Alaska residents. Kodiak has one of the largest fish processing workforces comprised of Alaska residents, according to Alaska Economic Trends. For example, the Aleutian seafood processing workforce is larger, but only 18% of the people working for those processors are full-time Alaska residents.
Despite having a strong local workforce, the population of the island has dropped over the past 11 years.
Between 2010 and 2021, the island’s population decreased from 13,592 to 12,900, meaning that, on average, the island’s population shrank 0.7% a year, according to the Department of Labor. But the island’s population decrease was not split evenly geographically during that timespan.
The city of Kodiak — where 43% of the island’s residents live — lost the most residents during that time, with the population dropping from 6,130 people in 2010 to 5,495 people as of last year, according to the Department of Labor. On average, that was an annual population drop of 1.4%. the DOLWD reported.
The areas with the highest drops in population — percentage wise — are Aleneva, a Russian believer community on Afognak Island, and Larsen Bay. Alevena’s population decreased from 37 people to eight people within the 11 year period, which is equivalent to an annual growth rate of -17.4%, while Larsen Bay’s population decreased from 87 people to 33 people within that time period, which represents an annual average growth rate in population of -11.4%, according to the Department of Labor.
Not all of the communities are losing people: the residency in the Kodiak Station Coast Guard Base increased from 1,301 to 1,590, rose in Womens Bay from 719 to 736, and rose in Chiniak from 47 to 51, the Department of Labor reported. This represents an annual growth rate of 2.5%, 0.3% and 1% per year, respectively, according to the department.
Another thing that is noteworthy about Kodiak is that it is one of the most diverse places in the state, the magazine stated. Over half of the island identify as either fully or partially white, 13% of the island are at least part Alaska Native, almost nine percent of the island reported hispanic heritage, which does not correlate with a specific race, and 24% of the island is Asian, the majority of whom are Filipino, according to the report. Kodiak has the second highest concentration of Asians in Alaska, behind the Aleutians, the Department of Labor reported.
