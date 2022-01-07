Alaska Airlines is cutting the number of its flights by 10% for the month of January because of COVID outbreaks among its employees, the company has announced. The reduction in flights will mostly take place in major cities in the Lower 48 and should have a minimal impact on flights within Alaska, according to Alaska Airlines’ External Affairs Manager Tim Thompson.
The rationale behind this decision is that by reducing operations for this month the airline will have to recalibrate its operations and eventually return to its normal winter schedule later in the season, Thompson said.
Across the board, a large percentage of the Alaska Airlines’ staff are calling in sick with COVID, according to Thompson. The exact number of sick employees tied to the airline is unknown, Thompson said.
“We’re at our best when we are safe, reliable and caring. And right now, we need to build more reliability back into our operations as we deal with the impacts of omicron and during a time when guests generally fly less,” a news release from Alaska Airlines stated. It went on to say, “This (decision) will also give us time and space to find our path forward together, with COVID-19 as a continued reality in our business and our world.”
This decision to decrease departures during the month of January came just over a week after the airline decided to reduce flights out of Seattle by 20%. The airline cut back flights departing from Seattle at the end of December because of poor weather conditions and problems with COVID, according to Alaska Airlines.
Alaska Airlines is not alone in the struggle against the coronavirus. Across the nation, other airlines have been cancelling flights by the hundreds, because of staffing shortages caused by COVID infections. In Kodiak, many people who travelled off the island for the holidays had trouble coming home, because of these delays.
Alaska Airlines has a “flexible policy” for people who booked flights from Dec. 22 to Jan. 16. People can change their flights without any additional fee and if they travel from and to the same airports they originally planned to use when they first booked their flights, they will not have to pay for the change in the original fare.
People with refundable tickets can get full refunds if they cancel their flights and people with nonrefundable rockets will receive a full credit which they have a year to use if they chose to cancel their flights.
Changing or cancelling flights can be done through the Alaskan Airlines website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.